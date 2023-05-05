Jurors convict Nike Haynie of murder for killing his lover

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nike Haynie wasn't insane when he killed 46-year-old Marc Sherwood. He wasn't acting in self defense, either. He murdered Sherwood in a flurry of knife stabbings as Sherwood lie in his bed, a jury decided Thursday afternoon after 90 minutes of deliberation.

Marc Sherwood, who was killed Oct. 29, 2020, by Nike Haynie inside Sherwood's home on Rochelle Drive. Haynie was convicted Thursday, May 4, 2023, of murder.

Haynie entered Sherwood's bedroom inside 1128 Rochelle Drive and attacked him with two knives, according to testimony.

Haynie claimed that Sherwood was abusive to him, and killing his lover was a culmination of months of physical and sexual abuse.

However, Sherwood's family, coworkers and even a former long-time lover testified Sherwood was gentle and nonconfrontational.

As the first police officer arrived at the scene, Haynie was inside Sherwood's house in the living room on his cellphone.

"Mama, I just killed somebody," Haynie sobbed as his mother answered his phone call placed minutes after killing Sherwood. "He tried to rape me. He’s dead.”

Haynie claimed that Sherwood attacked him in the kitchen, banging his head into a refrigerator and putting him in a choke hold while standing behind Haynie.

Haynie told jurors he opened a nearby drawer, grabbed a knife and stabbed Sherwood in order to break free.

#BREAKING — Jury is about to begin deliberating the fate of murder defendant Nike Haynie for the Oct. 29, 2020, killing of Marc Sherwood. Story when verdict is reached @jconline pic.twitter.com/OgYfw13bgE — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) May 4, 2023

However, there was no sign of a struggle inside the kitchen and no telltale blood spatters in the kitchen, which contradicted Haynie's testimony and his statements to police after the killing.

Haynie changed his stories for psychologists who evaluated him, too.

Three psychologists and one psychiatrist evaluated Haynie. Each arrived at different possible personality disorders. All found that Haynie was sane when he killed Sherwood.

#BREAKING — Nike Haynie’s attorney claims homicide victim Marc Sherwood groomed Haynie with gifts and money in exchange for sex. Haynie killed Sherwood and claims self defense. Jury’s decision soon @jconline pic.twitter.com/wzwAqQ7Fmh — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) May 4, 2023

Haynie showed no reaction when the verdict was read in open court, and there was a muted gasp from Sherwood's family.

Prosecutors and Haynie's attorney will meet May 19 to set a date for Haynie's sentencing hearing. He faces between 45 and 65 years in prison. He will have to serve at least 75% of whatever sentence he receives. He also will receive credit off his sentence for the time he's been incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail awaiting trial.

Sherwood described as 'calm and kind to people in all situations'

On Friday morning, Rachel Lamb, Sherwood's cousin, released a statement on behalf of the family.

"We would like to thank Prosecutor Cassidy Laux and his outstanding team for demonstrating the facts of the case and discrediting all the false accusations that have been told about Marc Sherwood," the family said in the statement. "Thank you, also, to the jury for their service and careful deliberation of the facts in this case.

"Marc had incredible inner strength and character which enabled him to be calm and kind to people in all situations.

"He was an upstanding member of society and a proud member of the LGBTQ community. He was loved by all and will continue to be dearly missed.

"Justice has been served," the statement concluded.

Haynie's mother politely declined to comment Thursday after the court recessed.

#BREAKING — Nike Haynie jury goes out for deliberation at 2:55 p.m. Thursday. Story soon @jconline pic.twitter.com/HATfqCQJ3v — Ron Wilkins (@RonWilkins2) May 4, 2023

