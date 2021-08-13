Jurors convict St. Paul man of arson, riot after setting a fire inside Target HQ
Jurors have convicted a St. Paul man of arson and of riot after setting a fire inside Target headquarters and looting in downtown Minneapolis late last summer.
Victor D. Edwards, 32, was found guilty following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
Shador T.C. Jackson, 25, of Richfield, and Leroy L.P. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit arson. Jackson was sentenced to 2¾ years in prison, while court records show Williams has yet to be sentenced.
The arson and looting erupted on the evening of Aug. 26, after Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, fatally shot himself on Nicollet Mall shortly after he was suspected of shooting and killing another man. Sole's suicide sparked a false rumor that police had killed him.
According to prosecutors:
Edwards, Jackson and Williams went to the Target headquarters on Nicollet, where dozens of others had begun rioting.
Jackson used a construction sign to break through a glass door of the building. The three then went inside, where Jackson intentionally set a fire on a counter in the mailroom and Edwards added a liquid accelerant.
That same night, Edwards and Jackson stole designer purses and other items from Saks Off Fifth. Edwards sent text messages to various acquaintances telling them about the purses. A text back from one acquaintance asked why he was downtown. Edwards replied, "Lootin."
All three defendants have felony records in Minnesota. Jackson has convictions for second-degree assault and drug possession. Edwards was convicted in 2016 in Hennepin County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's also been convicted of theft, drug possession and child endangerment. Williams has been convicted seven times for theft, twice for illegal possession of a firearm in public, and once each for burglary and receiving stolen property.
Sentencing for Edwards has yet to be scheduled.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482