Jurors who convicted Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd discuss life-changing trial

Speaking out for the first time since the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, seven jurors stood by the verdict they delivered at the end of what they described as a life-changing and haunting trial.

In April, the jury found Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day last year. He was responding at the time to allegations that Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a Minneapolis convenience store.

Video of the violent confrontation shows Chauvin kneeling down on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, ignoring his desperate pleas for help. In an interview with CNN Thursday night, jurors said they will never be able to forget the graphic footage, which they viewed countless times amid the trial.

“It is definitely in my spirit and it will always be there,” Sherri Belton Hardeman told Don Lemon.

“Watching George Floyd call for his mom just broke my heart. Me being a mom, a Black mom, a Black grandmother. We call out for our mom when we’re hurting, when we’re in pain, and when we’re in need... And unfortunately his mom could not come to his rescue. In fact, no one came to his rescue. It’s heartbreaking.”

She added: “I’m still trying to understand nine minutes and 29 seconds. Why? And I don’t think that Derek Chauvin could explain that to me ever.”

The bystander video, recorded by teen Darnella Frazier, was shared online, sparking immediate backlash and protests nationwide. The clip was also a key piece of evidence for the jurors to rely on as they considered whether they would find Chauvin guilty of third-degree murder.

While the group quickly agreed on a guilty verdict for second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter, it took them a bit longer to rule on the third and most severe charge. In the end, they deliberated for more than 10 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict.

For juror Jodi Doud, the “light bulb moment” occurred when they focused not on what Chauvin did, but what he failed to do.

“He did not provide lifesaving measures for George Floyd when he knew the guy was in pain or needed medical attention,” Doud said. “That, to me, said more than what he actually did.”

Another juror, Nicole Deters, agreed with Doud. She was a holdout for either not guilty or undecided until she shifted her perspective.

“I was just kind of, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re totally right,’” Deters said. “There is intent ... to not provide lifesaving measures when he knew three times there was no pulse.”

Chauvin was ultimately handed 22½ years behind bars — a sentence much more severe than the presumptive 12½ years — after the judge ruled that there were aggravating factors in Floyd’s death, including that the ex-cop abused a position of trust and authority as a police officer, that he treated Floyd with “particular cruelty,” and that children were present during the commission of the offense.

Jurors also maintained that in the end, race was not a factor in reaching their final verdict.

“We got here because of systemic racism within the system, right, because of what’s been going on. That’s how we got to a courtroom in the first place,” Deters said. “But when it came down to all three verdicts, it was based on the evidence and the facts one hundred percent.”

Hardeman added: “I wanted to make sure that we were doing due diligence and that we actually understood what our task was. There was no room for error at all.”