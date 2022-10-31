Jurors in Courtney Coco murder trial begin deliberations after 3 days of testimony

Both sides in the Courtney Coco second-degree murder trial told jurors a lot of pieces still were missing from the story surrounding her 2004 death.

The difference is the state contends there was enough presented during testimony to convict David Anthony Burns, while his defense attorney told jurors he's convinced her cause of death will never be known.

The body of Coco, 19, was found Oct. 4, 2004, in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas. Leads grew cold, and an indictment against Burns didn't come until April 2021.

Testimony concluded Monday afternoon, leading to closing arguments. Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland told jurors to remember Occam's Razor, the principle that states, basically, that the simplest explanation is almost always the best.

The body of Courtney Coco, 19, was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas, in October 2004. The Alexandria Police Department arrested a Boyce man, 45-year-old David Anthony Burns, after he was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in her death.

He told them to keep that in mind when defense attorney Christopher LaCour tried to tell them Coco's death wasn't a homicide, that those who said Burns confessed to them were lying and that there are other suspects.

He said the people who came forward to say Burns confessed to them were separated by time and space. He pointed to one witness who said Burns told her Coco had been wrapped in plastic and then to testimony from Coco's grandmother, Ina Laborde, that she noticed her granddaughter's shower curtain missing while cleaning the house after her death.

Holland said he doesn't know what happened at Coco's home on the night she died, but he said he had some guesses. He theorized that Burns, who was living with Coco's sister Lace Evans, left their home after an argument and went to Coco, who Evans testified was having an affair with Burns.

Did Coco end their affair? Did they fight over a sexually transmitted disease that testimony showed Coco had? Holland said he didn't know, but it couldn't have been pleasant.

And he said it's after her death that the assertion of the state's sole witness, pathologist Dr. Stephen Norman, fails.

Norman testified that Coco died from an overdose of alcohol and Tramadol.

If what Norman said is true, why wouldn't anyone have called 911 or leave Coco's body at her home, he asked.

"The pieces that we do have point to two inescapable conclusions, that Courtney Coco was murdered and that David Burns did it," he said.

LaCour said everyone connected to the case has different stories. He also questioned why Evans wasn't facing charges since two of those who said Burns confessed to them also said Evans was involved.

"It is truly a whodunit. And guess what?" he asked. "That question has still not been answered."

He questioned the credibility of multiple state witnesses and said he didn't have to answer a challenge that Holland issued to prove Coco's death was anything but a murder. He said Burns is innocent and that nobody can place him at any scene connected to the case.

LaCour said it's as if the state threw darts at a board when deciding how to try its case.

"This case is filled with doubt," LaCour said.

