Here are the jurors who will decide Jennifer Crumbley's fate

After seven days of testimony, the final 12 jurors were sent to the deliberation room Monday morning to decide the the fate of Jennifer Crumbley, with five alternates being sequestered should they be needed.

Crumbley, the first parent in America charged in a school shooting, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from her son Ethan Crumbley's murder of four fellow students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. The shooter, who was 15 at the time of the incident, in which seven people also were wounded, pleaded guilty and is serving life in prison without parole. His father, James, faces the same charges as Jennifer Crumbley and is to go on trial March 5.

Seventeen jurors sat through the entire trial, not knowing who would be alternates. Five were selected randomly on Monday.

"I thought about sending you home," Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews told the alternates, but added she wants to keep them closely for now.

The final panel includes six women and six men. Based on descriptions and comments during jury selection, here's what we know about them.

The jurors

White female. Works in human resources. Has two adult children. Her father was a hunter. “I gave up watching all the news in all forms six years ago. I’m pretty uninformed.” Regarding her father’s guns, “I know my dad’s guns were always locked. It was not for the children.”

White, 26-year-old married male. Said he grew up in a strict, Christian home. He works in sales for the mortgage industry. He took hunter safety classes when he was 16, but is not an avid hunter. His father has a gun and a concealed-carry permit. The juror said he doesn’t have strong opinions on guns. He doesn’t have cable TV, tries to stay away from social media and despises TikTok.

White female hairstylist, said she’s familiar with the case, has no issues with guns and can be impartial.

White female, married. Has guns in the house and said they “are locked up.” She has two grown children and recalls taking gun safety classes as a family when the kids were in elementary school. She works for a bank and her husband is in advertising. “I feel like I can be fair,” she said.

White female. Married and retired compliance specialist. Her husband is a retired meat market owner and her daughter a special education teacher. She was on a jury many years ago, but remembers little to nothing about the case.

White male doctor who said, “I’ve seen a lot of gun violence.” Owns multiple guns that he stores in a safe. He calls himself a “very strong proponent” of the Second Amendment and goes to shooting ranges about once a month, maybe every two months. He has lost two loved ones to suicide by a gun.

White male. Automotive engineer with twin teenagers. He has a collector’s gun that belonged to a relative who served in a war. He remembers being a kid and learning how to shoot a shotgun, though he is not into guns as an adult, beyond owning his collector’s item.

Single white female. No children. She has a gun for personal protection, worked 16 years as a police officer for a university. Now she handles parking tickets.

Black male, Single. No children. Works as a manager in sales. His father had a gun and taught him about gun safety.

Single white male who works as a powertrain engineer. He doesn’t own any guns, but went to a shooting range with his girlfriend over the last year for fun. He grew up in Nebraska. He said his engineering brain makes him a good juror as he will be able to carefully analyze evidence as it applies to the charges. Defense attorney Shannon Smith joked with him that, “We don’t let engineers sit on juries” because they typically see the world in black and white. “But there’s a lot of gray space in this case,” Smith said. The juror said he understood and that he could be fair.

White male parole officer who said he’s “fair to a fault” and sees “success stories” in his work involving prisoners who turn their lives around. He’s married, has two older teenagers. Has guns that he keeps in a storage unit. His kids are not interested in guns. Before his 20-year career in law enforcement, he worked for the government’s Medicaid and food stamp programs.

White married female with an infant son. Works in billing for university students. She is originally from the Upper Peninsula and used to be a hunter. She remembers getting days off from school as a kid during hunting season, but she no longer hunts. Her sister was a target of a school shooting that was stopped.

About the alternates

Single white female who works as an account manager for rental properties. Lives with her parents.

White female engineer, husband is a lawyer. She said she can be fair and impartial and that “it’s not a good-bad parent decision” the jury will be making in this case, stating: “That’s not why we’re here.” She did note, however, that she no longer goes to movie theaters or shopping malls following a mass shooting in Colorado that shook her sense of security.

White female. First-grade teacher, married with two grown children and one older teenager. “I don’t have guns, but I understand that it’s legal,” she said.

White male, works in vehicle logistics. He owns several guns and remembers tagging along with his dad to gun ranges when he was 10. His best friend is a police officer in a jail and his girlfriend is a personal trainer.

White female, married with two school-age children and works in veterinary medicine. “When I think about this case, I feel rage,” she said of the Oxford shooting. She grew up with guns. Her dad hunted and her sister is a competitive shooter, though she said her husband is “very anti-guns” and “just doesn’t want them in our house.”

