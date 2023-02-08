Jurors find defendant guilty in 2021 homicide in Mahanoy City

Feb. 8—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah man was found guilty Wednesday in Schuylkill County Court of shooting and killing a man and critically injuring another man in Mahanoy City in 2021.

After deliberating a little less than 90 minutes, the jury of eight men and four women found Santonio Pierre Malone, 37, guilty of the most serious crime, first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

Jurors also found Malone guilty of felony criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide; two felony counts each of aggravated assault-serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and a misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime.

After finding Malone guilty of first-degree murder, the jury did not need to render a verdict on a third-degree murder charge.

President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell presided over the 2 1/2 day trial and said that she will schedule a date soon to sentence Malone.

Malone remains in Schuylkill County Prison, where he has been held with bail.

Assistant District Attorney Julie D. Werdt told Russell that prosecutors will withdraw a charge of felony persons not to possess or use firearms.

Malone was charged with killing Juan Carlos Romero, 33, of Hazleton. The victim was shot in the middle of the street in front of the Rmusic21 Lounge, a since-closed hookah bar at 128 E. Centre St., around 2:45 a.m. Oct. 24, 2021.

At the time he was shot, Romero was on his cellphone calling the Schuylkill County 911 Center to report the incident as it was unfolding. Romero stumbled to a sidewalk in front of the Elks Lodge across the street and died.

Prosecutors said Malone, after shooting Romero, walked to Alorfi Bladimir Ramirez, 30, of Hazle Twp., who was crouched next to his car, and shot him four times.

Ramirez was flown to a trauma center. One of the shots fired by Malone struck Ramirez in the spine, causing paralysis, a physician testified on Tuesday. He now uses a wheelchair.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Malone's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kent D. Watkins, asked jurors to base their findings on the facts presented by the commonwealth, the credibility of evidence and the state of mind of his client. That evidence, Watkins said, does not support the murder charges.

No witnesses or evidence was presented by the defense, and Malone chose not to testify on his own behalf.

Malone told Russell that it was his decision alone not to testify, and that he freely arrived at that decision after discussing it with Watkins.

Watkins then asked Russell to instruct jurors about self-defense, saying they can use that in their deliberations because his client felt threatened that morning and made the decision that force was in his best interest.

"He was afraid for his life," according to Watkins.

The lawyer said his client saw Romero on the phone, but wasn't sure who he was calling.

"He didn't know if Romero was on with 911, or calling someone to come and help," Watkins said.

He said both Romero and Ramirez were making threats while trying to get in the bar, and that his client feared the situation would escalate. Malone was already at the bar.

Watkins said Malone's actions were "what someone reasonable would do."

In her closing arguments, Werdt told the jury that Malone shot Romero "with a specific intent to kill."

She also asked jurors: If Malone thought he was defending himself, why did he flee to Tennessee after the shooting? And why was the weapon he used never found?

"This is a murder case," she said. "Mr. Malone did not fear he was in grave danger. ... You're afraid of the guy on the phone? I don't believe it."

Werdt also said that after the shooting, everyone either in or around the lounge, as well as Malone, immediately fled.

"No one went over to see Juan (Romero); people walked away," Werdt said.

On Tuesday, Werdt and Assistant District Attorney Thomas P. Pellish showed the jury footage from a security camera on a building across from the lounge.

The video showed Malone walking up to Romero, shooting him, and then walking over and shooting Ramirez.

Werdt said the video was important because everyone fled the scene, no one called police and no one came forward with information.

She also said that in an interview with state police after being taken into custody, Malone gave a version of events that were different than what was on the video footage.

"Thank god we have that video," she said.