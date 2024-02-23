Jurors deliberate in Elliah Dorsey murder trial
Jurors deliberate in Elliah Dorsey murder trial
Jurors deliberate in Elliah Dorsey murder trial
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
An appeals court has blocked a $1 billion copyright verdict against US internet service provider Cox Communications and ordered a retrial.
There were 22 people injured and one person killed when a mass shooting broke out just minutes after the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade had ended last week in Kansas City.
How familiar are you of the details in the many legal cases Trump faces? Take the Yahoo News quiz and find out.
Stellantis launches its Hands-Free Driving Assist tech for the top three trims of the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The $2,995 option includes a 3-year trial.
Plus, enjoy limited-time deals on bed frames, bedding and accessories to complete your restful retreat.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices, just in time for all your 2024 DIY projects.
Bluesky has gained more than 850,000 users bringing its total sign-ups to just over 4 million/
Judge Tanya Chutkan announces that she is postponing former President Donald Trump’s federal election interference trial until his appeals play out on the question of whether presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
Y Combinator President Garry Tan’s online rant tweet may be deleted from X, however, the effects are lingering, especially for three San Francisco supervisors who have now received threats. Aaron Peskin, Myrna Melgar and Dean Preston received threatening letters to their homes this week, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Do social media algorithms reflect societal biases?
Highsmith was driving home at night when he struck a man and a car on the road.
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
Alexander Smirnov told federal agents that Russian intelligence officials fed him a story about Hunter Biden, prosecutors say.