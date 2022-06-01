Jurors deliberate fate of convicted killer's second missing person case

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court located in downtown Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN – Mahoning County jurors are deliberating in the trial of Robert L. Moore, a 52-year-old Alliance man accused of killing teenager Glenna Jean White in 2009 and hiding her body.

His trial began May 23 before Judge Maureen A. Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jurors heard six days of witness and expert testimony before closing arguments were held late Tuesday afternoon.

Moore faces charges of aggravated murder and murder.

White was 17 years old when she and her boyfriend ran away from home, investigators said. Two days after running away, she went missing on June 2, 2009, and was never found.

More: Suspect arrested in connection with 2009 disappearance of Alliance-area teen

More: Trial begins for Alliance man accused of killing missing teen in 2009

According to the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, the state called 20 individuals to testify, including retired Stark County Sheriff's Office investigator Rick Perez, who spoke of Moore's involvement in 1993 beating death of Virginia Lecorchick, 22, of Stark County.

The defense, led by Jeffrey Haupt, called two witnesses. The first witness was a woman who was at the Alden Drive home when Moore reportedly left with White, and the second witness was a woman who claimed to have seen White near Alliance High School in the fall of 2009, more than a month after her disappearance.

Haupt argued there is reasonable doubt because White remains missing. There is no crime scene and no cause of death, Haupt argued.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office contends Moore was the last person seen with White, and when he returned to his Smith Township home, he was covered in blood and mud from his knees down with visible injuries to his hand.

The Honorable Judge Maureen A. Sweeney heard Robert Moore's case, that included six days of testimony.

What Happened to Glenna Jean White?

According to witnesses, White ran away with her boyfriend and ended up at Moore's residence in Smith Township.

Story continues

On June 2, 2009, White was seen leaving the residence with Moore in his vehicle. When Moore returned home, he was alone.

Moore's vehicle, the one he had driven while away with White, caught fire about a week later. The vehicle was a complete loss, and any evidence would have been destroyed. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Glenna Jean White was 17 years old when she went missing on June 2, 2009, from Smith Township in Mahoning County.

What happened to Virginia Lecorchick?

Moore was convicted in 1993 of involuntary manslaughter in Stark County for the death of Lecorchick. According to court records, Lecorchick's body was found by swimmers in Berlin Lake on July 10, 1993.

According to trial testimony described in Canton Repository archives, Moore confessed he "lost it" after Lecorchick rebuffed his sexual advancements at the reservoir. The pair had gone there after meeting at the Town Tavern in Alliance.

Court records filed in Mahoning County show Moore's defense asked the judge to keep the jury from hearing evidence about similarities in the cases.

Both victims were allegedly drinking at the time of their death and both had reportedly refused Moore's sexual advances, according to records.

After Moore dumped Lecorchick's body into Berlin Lake, he was seen wet from his feet to his groin. In White's case, Moore returned home with mud on his pants from his knees to his shoes, investigators said in the filing.

Lake Park located in Smith Township was drained in 2021 after cadaver dogs had several strong hits. Glenna Jean White's body has yet to be located.

And after Lecorchick went missing, Moore burned his clothes and shoes.

Sweeney denied Moore's request to exclude the previous case evidence, allowing jurors to hear the similarities.

Moore served 15 years for Lecorchick's death before his release in 2008.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist; 330-580-8338

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jurors deliberating Robert L. Moore murder trial over missing teen