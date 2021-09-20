Jurors deliberate in kidnapping, murder case against former Hennepin County probation officer

Jurors on Monday afternoon began deliberating the fate of a former Hennepin County probation officer charged in the brutal 2019 kidnapping and murder of a north Minneapolis woman whose boyfriend was the intended target.

Jurors left the courtroom about 12 p.m. after hearing closing arguments from prosecutors and the defense in Elsa Segura's trial. Segura, 29, is charged in Hennepin County District Court on one count each of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping. Segura is one of five people implicated in the Dec. 31, 2019 kidnapping and murder of Monique Baugh, 28.

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Paige Starkey told jurors that Segura's claims that she had no knowledge of the plot and was manipulated by a demanding boyfriend were lies.

"She's asking you to believe that she didn't know that violence was going to be the result of these actions," Starkey said. "No one is that clueless. No one. She is a smart person who is trying to play dumb, because it's her only defense — it's the last defense she has left. Don't let her get away with that."

Prosecutors have said Segura helped Lyndon A. Wiggins in order to maintain their relationship, which had been rocked by his infidelity. She is accused of using a "burner phone" and alias to lure Baugh, a Realtor, to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019. There, prosecutors say, two men kidnapped Baugh in the back of a U-Haul truck and pressed her for the whereabouts of her boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh, who was engaged in a business dispute with Wiggins over a record label contract.

Evidence at Segura's trial also showed that Wiggins accused Mitchell-Momoh of snitching on his drug trafficking, leading authorities to arrest Wiggins in October 2019 and to raid Segura's Fridley home that same month. Wiggins pleaded guilty earlier this year in federal court to possessing and intending to distribute 33,140 imitation oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. He agreed to a prison term of at least 15 years and up to life in prison, and is scheduled to be sentenced later this week.

Segura's attorney, Amanda Montgomery, said in her closing arguments that her client had no knowledge of a kidnapping or murder plot, and that the prosecution's case was pure speculation.

"She told you the truth as she testified in this courtroom," Montgomery said of Segura's turn on the witness stand last Friday. "Is it reasonable that if she knew about a kidnapping she would make this call and put her own life, her career on the line? No, that is not reasonable."

Prosecutors presented no evidence that Segura knew about the plot, Montgomery argued, noting that cellphone data that showed Segura and Wiggins in contact or in the same location before, during and after the incident was not enough to convict her client.

"She was never told by Mr. Wiggins what was planned or what was going to happen," Montgomery said. "She loved him. She did things for him in the past that never resulted in criminal charges."

Segura testified last week that she was used to performing favors for Wiggins, who used one financial burden to control her and who choked on her one occasion when she tried to break up with him. She said he asked her to set up a home showing for his associates from out of state, presumably, she believed, so they could use the house to stash drugs.

Segura testified that she had used her real name, financial information and personal contact information to rent a condo for Wiggins, lease a truck for him and make several purchases for him, including plane tickets, bus tickets and items she assumed was associated with his drug trafficking.

Under cross-examination from Starkey last week, Segura admitted that she set up the home showing for Wiggins because she wanted to maintain their relationship. She testified that she did not think her call to Baugh was any different from the previous times she helped Wiggins.

Starkey told jurors Monday that Segura's sudden use of an alias and burner phone to call and text Baugh was evidence of her knowing participation and guilt.

"Now … she's trying to claim she didn't know this was any different?" Starkey said of the Baugh case. "She's trying to equate those things? They're not the same — for a million reason they're not the same.

"No one is that stupid. She is not that stupid, and frankly, neither are you."

Prosecutors believe Mitchell-Momoh was the true target, but that for a few hours into her kidnapping Baugh apparently resisted divulging his whereabouts because it would also lead her captives to the couple's two daughters, now 4 and 2. She likely fought her captives at the Maple Grove home, where one of her acrylic nails was found, and was probably tortured in the back of the U-Haul where her neck and wrists were bound with duct tape, prosecutors have said.

One of the captives used Baugh's key to enter her mother's townhouse in north Minneapolis where he shot and wounded Mitchell-Momoh while the children were present. Baugh was later shot in the head, heart and spine and left in a north Minneapolis alley.

The men who kidnapped and shot Baugh and shot and wounded Mitchell-Momoh — Cedric Berry and Berry Davis — were convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wiggins and Shante Davis, who is Davis' sister and Berry's wife, are also charged in the case and are awaiting trial.

