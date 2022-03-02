Jurors deliberate life or death for convicted Daytona Beach serial killer

Convicted serial killer Robert Hayes talks with his attorney Chris Anderson, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as his trial begins before Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Jurors deliberated Wednesday whether convicted Daytona Beach serial killer Robert Hayes should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

A jury deliberated for more than eight hours on Feb. 22 before finding the 39-year-old Hayes guilty of three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton.

Hayes is also accused of killing one woman in Palm Beach County, which will be tried separately in that county.

The composition of the jury has changed slightly since then after one juror was dismissed on Tuesday after failing to show up on time.

The jury started deliberating Hayes' sentence at 1:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

All 12 jurors must recommend the death penalty for Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano to have the option of sentencing Hayes to death. If the jury is not unanimous, then Zambrano must sentence Hayes to life in prison without parole.

Investigators say Hayes is the Daytona Beach Serial Killer, who killed three women engaged in prostitution in 2005 and 2006. The women were found nude, face down and shot in the head.

The cases went cold until the body of another woman, Rachel Bey, was found in Palm Beach County in 2016. She had also engaged in prostitution. Her body was also naked. The method of murder was different. She had been strangled. But the DNA evidence was the same as that in two of the Daytona Beach cases.

Investigators turned to genetic genealogy in which they search for someone who may be a relative of the killer. That led them to Hayes' half-sister and ultimately to Hayes.

'They are no longer with us'

A decade and a half later, Hayes sat in Zambrano's courtroom in Daytona Beach as Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis, who prosecuted the case along with Andrew Urbanak, asked jurors to recommend that Hayes be put to death for killing Gunther, Green and Patton.

"They are no longer with us. They are dead, because of this guy right here. He made choices to kill them over a three-month period,” Lewis said as he walked toward the defense table and pointed at Hayes.

In order to consider the death penalty, jurors had to first unanimously find beyond a reasonable doubt that at least one of the state's aggravating circumstances applied to the killings. The state presented two aggravators: that Hayes had been convicted of a prior capital felony and that the killings were cold, calculated and premeditated.

Lewis said that the aggravator of being previously convicted of a capital felony had already been shown by the three guilty verdicts. Hayes was convicted of killing twice more after killing Gunther.

“If somebody is willing to kill after they’ve previously killed, that is something that should weigh heavily," Lewis said.

Lewis questioned how much weight jurors should give many of the defense's mitigating circumstances, such as that Hayes donated food or was a generous blood donor.

“Being a good baker, being someone who donates blood: that doesn’t override you taking those pints and pints of blood from Ms. Green, Ms. Gunther and Ms. Patton, because they don’t have blood anymore,” Lewis said.

Lewis dismissed testimony from Dr. Joseph Wu, a defense expert, who testified that brain scans indicated Hayes was autistic and had suffered a traumatic brain injury. Lewis recounted experts testifying for the state who said autism cannot be diagnosed based on brain scans and that there were no signs of brain injury.

Lewis also pointed out that Hayes was on the college band, played musical instruments and was a cheerleader when he attended Bethune-Cookman University, again contradicting claims he was autistic.

Lewis also said that the killings fit the cold, calculated and premeditated aggravator.

"We're talking, he takes a gun out, he puts it to someone's head and he shoots them," Lewis said. "He thinks about what he is doing."

He said witnesses had testified that Hayes was smart and that showed as he changed his methods to avoid detection after killing Gunther, whose body was found in an alley off Beach Street. Hayes’s next victim, Green, was found off LPGA in an unpopulated area where new homes were being built. The third victim, Gunther, was found in an undeveloped area that is now home to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Hayes chose vulnerable victims.

“He preyed on people who were involved in prostitution," Lewis said. "He preyed on them because he knew that they would come with him."

Lewis said Hayes also thought no one would miss the women and that he would take their identification.

Lewis walked again to the defense table, as he had done several times, and pointed at Hayes.

“And it’s because of him who likes to murder, murder and murder that Ms. Gunther, Ms. Green and Ms. Patton are no longer with us,” Lewis said.

Hayes, sitting at the end of the defense table, showed no reaction.

'Life in prison without parole is forever'

Hayes’ defense attorney, Christopher Anderson, who represented him along with Francis Shea, began by telling jurors that he liked that the jurors took time in the first part of the trial because this phase requires even more time.

Anderson said the murders were not cold, calculated and premeditated. He said the proof of that was that even though Hayes was a criminology major at B-CU, he didn’t take the time to use a condom to avoid leaving behind DNA.

He said three experts testified that Hayes had problems with his brain’s executive function, which is the part of the brain that allows people to, among other things, form relationships.

He said that Hayes had no significant history of prior criminal activity before he was charged with the three homicides he was tried for.

Anderson asked the jury to spare Hayes’ life by sending him to prison for life.

“Folks, life in prison without parole is forever,” Anderson said.

He said Hayes could be a positive influence on younger inmates and cook and serve.

He said testimony from Hayes’ family and friends that he was sociable showed the killings were done in a frenzy, Anderson said.

“They were committed while under the influence of extreme emotional or mental disturbance. An individual who otherwise led a productive life, was well-liked, friendly and supportive of others somehow, something goes haywire, some triggers are fired up and he ends up having sex, and according to state’s argument, shooting and murdering these young women. What clearer evidence could there be of an extreme emotional or mental disturbance.”

Anderson said there was no excuse for taking another human being’s life, but it was unfair to judge someone like Hayes who was born into poverty and grew up without a father to someone who has had all the benefits.

Anderson said that Hayes behaved appropriately around women and children according to testimony from family and friends. Anderson recalled testimony from two people who said Hayes was a peaceful, non-violent person.

He said Hayes was young, 23, when the crimes were committed, which was another mitigating circumstance.

Anderson pushed back against Lewis on Wu, who testified that brain scans of Hayes showed he had autism and a traumatic brain injury. Anderson said Wu’s technology is on the cutting edge and some people don’t understand it.

“If Dr. Wu sees it, it’s there,” Anderson said.

Anderson said that Hayes is a good person except when some events trigger his "autism spectrum disorder" and drives him to crime.

"According to Wu, it's when he has stress and trouble with women and when his heart is broken, he can't deal with it," Anderson said.

Anderson also said that another mitigating circumstance was that Hayes liked to make people happy. Then Hayes showed a picture of Hayes as a cheerleader at B-CU, making people happy.

Anderson said that another mitigating circumstance was that Hayes had to go to prostitutes for sex, because he had trouble maintaining relationships with women.

"Mr. Hayes had to resort or chose to resort to prostitutes for sex," Anderson said. "That's a dangerous thing. A person can pick up a disease. They could get mugged."

Here are more details on the victims:

Laquetta Gunther, 45, whose nude body was found on Christmas Day 2005 wedged between two buildings on Beach Street. She was face down in the garbage-strewn alley. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Julie Green, 35, whose nude body was found on Jan. 14, 2006, on the edge of a construction zone at what is now the Bayberry Lakes subdivision off LPGA Boulevard. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Iwana Patton, 35, whose nude body was found on Feb. 24, 2006, near Mason and Williamson avenues. At the time, it was a wooded, undeveloped area, but now it is an entrance to the Daytona Beach Police Department's headquarters. She had been shot in the face.

Rachel Bey, 32, whose nude body was found on March 7, 2016, just off the Bee Line Highway, about a mile north of Indian Town Road in Palm Beach County. Bey’s body was nude and face down in the dirt. No clothing or identification was found near her. Unlike the other three women, Bey had been strangled to death.

