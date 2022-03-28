Jurors deliberating in cocaine conspiracy case of alleged Almighty Vice Lords leader, associates

WORCESTER — A federal jury began deliberations Monday in the cocaine conspiracy trial against the alleged leader of the Massachusetts Almighty Vice Lords gang and two alleged associates who ran barbershops in the city.

Jurors began deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing closing arguments in the case, which opened March 15 and included about two weeks of testimony from federal and city law enforcement.

Federal prosecutors are accusing Junior Melendez, a city man they’ve alleged to be the leader of the Massachusetts chapter of the Almighty Vice Lords gang, and two associates, also from Worcester, of conspiring to sell large quantities of cocaine.

Law enforcement has written in court documents that those two associates, Juan Rodriguez and Kevin Jean, owned barbershops in the city. Prosecutors did not mention the shops or alleged gang ties in their opening or closing remarks.

Prosecutors have alleged that Melendez bought and sold kilos of cocaine with help from the other two men over a three-month period of 2019. They allege the base of the operation was 69 Cutler St., a location Rodriguez owned, and that Jean sometimes acted as a runner.

In closing arguments Monday, federal prosecutors detailed a trove of text messages, recorded phone calls and surveillance photos they argued, combined with arrests and searches, proved their case beyond doubt.

Lawyers for the defendants — as well as Jean, who represented himself — argued the opposite, saying police did not have enough evidence to prove the men were selling cocaine.

Joan Fund, Melendez’ lawyer, noted the government did not find large quantities of cocaine when they raided 69 Cutler St. and other addresses associated with the investigation.

She argued much of the government’s case amounted to “speculation and conjecture,” particularly when it came to its interpretation of wiretapped recordings.

The defendants argued they were talking about marijuana — a large bag of which was found in a search — along with synthetic marijuana on the calls.

Jean, when it came his turn to argue, said he wouldn’t tell jurors he and the others were “saints.” But, he said, the government had not proved the phone calls authorities recorded referenced cocaine, saying for all they knew, it could refer to guns, heroin or meth.

Jean, who was allowed along with the others to wear a suit rather than prison garb, told jurors he had been locked up for three years since arrest.

“Whether you guys find us guilty or not, they already won,” he said, adding that he sees himself as a “political prisoner.”

Jean told jurors he was not going to say “whether we were or we weren’t,” selling cocaine. Later in his remarks, he said he and the others were innocent, leading to a sustained objection from the prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorney presents evidence

Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg A. Friedholm spent more than an hour presenting a PowerPoint in which he cross-referenced audio from wiretapped calls with text messages and surveillance photos taken by Worcester police.

The evidence, he said, showed that on May 25, 2019 a man was pulled over and found with hundreds of grams of cocaine after being photographed leaving an address where Melendez was staying.

Friedholm detailed text and phone recordings following the arrest of the man — as well the arrest of another man implicated in the investigation — which he said served as warnings to Melendez that police were on his trail.

In one phone call, he said, Melendez was told to “shut” his phones down. Friedholm said it took 10 days for law enforcement to organize the raids in the case, suggesting to jurors that was enough time for Melendez to “shut down” his operation.

Friedholm also noted that police found more than $30,000 in cash hidden on Melendez’ property. He said that, when the men were on the phone discussing marijuana, they used the term “bud,” but when they were discussing cocaine, they used only numbers.

In one call played for jurors, Rodriguez could be heard talking about something still being “damp” — a reference, Friedholm suggested, to cooking crack.

Rodriguez' lawyer, Peter C. Horstmann, argued none of the calls entered into evidence were enough to remove reasonable doubt from jurors' minds.

He said the bag of marijuana found at his client’s residence raises a reasonable doubt about cocaine being sold. He argued the conversation about something being damp could refer to sheets of paper doused in synthetic marijuana.

Both Fund and Horstmann argued police should have done more to confirm their case including fingerprinting the cocaine seized during the traffic stop and testing the inside of Rodriguez’ stove for drug residue.

Friedholm called such arguments red herrings that ignored the text and phone call evidence already collected. In a rebuttal argument, he drew jurors attention to a transcript of a conversation late in the investigation in which, he said, Melendez informed a supplier of a phone number change.

“They’re nervous,” Friedholm alleged. “They feel the walls closing in.”

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Monday before adjourning for the day. They are set to resume deliberations Tuesday morning.

