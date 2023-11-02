Jurors are deliberating on Sam Bankman-Fried's fate. Here's what they'd have to agree on to convict the FTX founder.

Jacob Shamsian
·4 min read
2

  • Jurors have begun deliberating in the criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • Prosecutors charged him with money laundering and conspiring to defraud FTX and Alameda customers, investors, and lenders.

  • Here's a breakdown of the seven charges jurors are considering.

It's now up to the jury to decide Sam Bankman-Fried's fate.

On Wednesday afternoon, shortly before 3:30, 12 jurors entered a room on the 26th floor of a downtown Manhattan federal courthouse to deliberate on whether Bankman-Fried is guilty.

The jurors, and six alternate jurors, heard testimony over the course of four weeks about the case against Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and crypto hedge fund Alameda Research.

They also heard from Bankman-Fried himself, who took the rare and risky step of testifying on the witness stand in his own defense.

Prosecutors allege he stole money from customers of FTX, the exchange, and used the funds for trades, investments, and property purchases through Alameda Research.

After hearing the final round of closing arguments and instructions from the judge on Thursday morning, the jurors now have the chance to talk through all the evidence and decide whether Bankman-Fried is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bankman-Fried sat trial for seven criminal counts. Here's what they are, and what the jury has to agree on:

  1. Wire fraud on FTX customers — The jurors must unanimously agree that Bankman-Fried participated in a scheme involving wires — that is, phone calls, texts, Tweets, Super Bowl commercials, or bank transfers across state or international lines — to defraud the exchange's customers by using their money improperly.

  2. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on FTX customers — US District Judge Lewis Kaplan tasked the jury with weighing whether Bankman-Fried conspired with at least one other person to pull off the first count. Four members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle have already pleaded guilty to conspiring with him, three of which testified at the trial with cooperation agreements.

  3. Wire fraud on Alameda Research lenders — Prosecutors had to convince the jury to agree that Bankman-Fried gave false or misleading information to defraud financial institutions that lent money to Alameda Research so that they wouldn't cancel existing loans or would extend new loans.

  4. Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Alameda lenders — Jurors would need to find that Bankman-Fried joined at least one other person to pull off count No. 3. Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research who had pleaded guilty in the alleged conspiracy, testified that she showed Bankman-Fried versions of cooked-up balance sheets to send to investors that hid its true financial relationship with FTX.

  5. Conspiracy to commit securities fraud on FTX investors — For this count, jurors would need to find Bankman-Fried participated in a scheme with at least one other person to significantly misrepresent FTX's financial condition to its investors. Unlike some of the other conspiracy charges, for this one jurors would need to agree that Bankman-Fried took an overt step in the scheme, not just that he had a common agreement with others.

  6. Conspiracy to commit commodities fraud on FTX customers — In considering this count, jurors would need to agree Bankman-Fried defrauded FTX customers of cryptocurrency or their cryptocurrency trades by misappropriating their deposits and using them to pay for investments, Alameda's debts or expenses, or any other purpose.

  7. Conspiracy to commit money laundering — For this count, jurors would need to find Bankman-Fried worked with at least one other person to launder money. Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried violated criminal money-laundering laws in two ways. One, by making financial transactions to conceal his illegal activity. And, two, by making a monetary transaction of over $10,000 of funds that were derived from criminal activity. If the jury finds either true, Bankman-Fried would be guilty of this count.

In addition to the criminal counts in this trial, Bankman-Fried faces another set of charges related to allegedly illegal campaign contributions.

Those campaign finance charges are currently the subject of a complicated dispute related to the extradition treaty between the US and the Bahamas, where FTX and Alameda were based and where Bankman-Fried was arrested. A second trial, on those charges, is scheduled for March 2024.

If Bankman-Fried is found guilty of any of the charges in this year's trial, it's not clear if Kaplan will wait until after the second trial to sentence him.

As part of the sentence, Kaplan will almost certainly consider his earlier finding that Bankman-Fried tried to tamper with witnesses in his case, and weigh whether he lied under oath when he testified in the case. If he's found guilty of all counts, the potential sentence could be over a century.

Beyond the criminal charges, Bankman-Fried has a slew of other legal problems, including negotiations over FTX's bankruptcy and civil lawsuits from regulators and investors who claim they were defrauded.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Fate of FTX's Bankman-Fried now in jury's hands

    Nine women and three men who sit on the FTX trial jury began deliberating Thursday about whether Sam Bankman-Fried intentionally defrauded customers, lenders and investors.

  • SBF’s trial is coming to a close – here’s what you missed

    It’s week five of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial and a lot has happened for the former CEO of FTX. Bankman-Fried said “Yup” 372 times, “Not sure” 117 times and “I don’t remember” 73 times, for context. Now, his verdict lies in the hands of 12 jurors, who will determine whether Bankman-Fried is guilty of seven charges related to fraud and money laundering.

  • SBF’s risky gamble to testify concludes as FTX trial nears end

    The government ended its cross-examination of Sam Bankman-Fried Tuesday, concluding a contentious clash in the trial’s final days.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried tells judge he relied on advice from lawyers at FTX

    Sam Bankman-Fried faced a judge but not a jury Thursday as he began his own defense of actions he took during FTX's dramatic collapse.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his own defense in FTX trial

    The decision by Sam Bankman-Fried to testify in his criminal trial is a gamble that carries significant risks for the FTX founder.

  • SBF's dilemma in FTX trial: Should he speak in his own defense?

    Sam Bankman-Fried will have to decide this week whether he wants to take the stand and explain what happened at FTX in his own words.

  • SBF trial: Everything to know from the FTX courtroom ahead of his testimony

    The trial of Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and co-founder of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, is entering its next chapter as proceedings resume Thursday. As confirmed during a teleconference Wednesday, SBF will be taking the stand, along with a handful of other witnesses as the onus shifts toward the defense after the prosecution brought its case to its conclusion. As former federal prosecutor Josh Naftalis told TechCrunch, SBF taking to the stand in his own trial is a "Hail Mary" ahead of a verdict and potential sentencing for seven counts tied to fraud and money laundering.

  • Another member of SBF's inner circle says crimes were committed at FTX

    Former FTX exec Nishad Singh testified Monday that he knew customer money had been transferred to a trading firm controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried.

  • FTX execs blew through $8B — testimony reveals how

    Singh's testimony, which kicked off the third week of Bankman-Fried’s trial, provides fresh details of exactly where that money went. Singh, who has already pled guilty to fraud, money laundering and violation of campaign finance laws, said Monday that he learned of the massive hole in Alameda's books as a result of a coding error that "prevented the correct accounting" of user deposits by around $8 billion. Singh's testimony helps corroborate the statements given by three previous prosecution witnesses, all of whom were in Bankman-Fried's inner circle: FTX CTO Gary Wang, Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX engineer Adam Yedidia.

  • SBF started a $2 billion venture fund using Alameda loans

    Ellison also testified that Bankman-Fried wanted to name the firm "FTX Ventures," despite it being funded by Alameda, because "Alameda's brand was less good," than the crypto exchange's. Ellison testified Tuesday as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial.

  • SBF defense in FTX trial: 'There was no theft'

    The defense of the fallen crypto star began on Wednesday as Sam Bankman-Fried's defense attorney argued that his client 'didn't intend to defraud anyone.'

  • 'Marked to zero': Paradigm testimony at SBF trial points to investor fraud

    The testimony of Matt Huang, co-founder and managing partner of crypto investment firm Paradigm, at Sam Bankman-Fried's trial may help the prosecution convince jurors that the former crypto mogul defrauded investors. Huang testified Thursday that he and his firm were in the dark about a range of business practices at FTX, red flags that would have affected his decision to invest in the company. Namely, FTX's use of customer funds to prop up Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research.

  • SBF's problem in FTX trial is evidence from his closest friends

    Childhood and college chums are offering some of the most damaging evidence thus far against Sam Bankman-Fried in the FTX founder's criminal trial.

  • Alameda Research's ex-CEO Caroline Ellison testifies, claims SBF directed her to commit crimes

    Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of Alameda Research, took the stand as the fifth witness for the prosecution in Sam Bankman-Fried’s six-week trial, claiming that the former FTX CEO directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. Ellison added that while she ran Alameda, she took several billion dollars from customers to invest in other projects and repay debts to lenders through an “essentially unlimited line of credit.” Alameda took $14 billion in total from customers, but “some we were able to pay back,” Ellison testified.

  • SBF trial: Meet the 12 jurors deciding the FTX verdict

    The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.

  • Following the SBF trial, 3AC arrest and Q3 web3 funding drops

    The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.

  • Alameda had a $65B line of credit and 'unlimited withdrawals'

    Prior to Wang taking the stand, there was a 15-minute break during which Bankman-Fried looked visibly irritated. At one point his father, Joseph Bankman, patted his mother, Barbara Fried, on the back, said something and laughed. On the stand, Wang admitted that he committed wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud.

  • Best mortgage lenders: What the highest-rated lenders have in common

    Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.

  • 2023 World Series recap: Texas defeats Arizona 4-1 in Rangers' first title

    Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer report from Arizona as they recap the Texas Rangers defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.

  • Stock market news today: Dow rises more than 500 points as investors bet on end to Fed hikes

    Investors are betting the Fed is done with its rate-hiking campaign, taking heart from Chair Jerome Powell's comments.