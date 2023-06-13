Jurors deliberating in Seventh Street Truck Park murder trial

Was Terry Brown acting in self-defense when he shot five people at a St. Paul bar, one of them fatally? That’s what his defense attorney argued at the close of the 34-year-old’s murder trial on Tuesday.

The prosecution said Brown’s actions didn’t meet the legal standard for self-defense. “You can’t create your own peril and shoot your way out of it,” said Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Treye Kettwick.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon in the Seventh Street Truck Park bar case.

Fifteen people were injured and Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander, was killed in the shootout on Oct. 10, 2021, at the bar on West Seventh Street near Kellogg Boulevard. A jury convicted Devondre Phillips, 31, of eight counts of attempted murder in February for his role. His attorney also made a self-defense claim.

The prosecution says Phillips and Brown were enemies. Phillips shot and wounded a friend of Brown’s before shooting Brown inside the bar. Brown then shot Phillips, prosecutors said.

Stephen Grigsby, Brown’s attorney, said Brown didn’t know when Phillips was going to stop firing at him. He said Brown couldn’t run away because he was injured and, by shooting, he was “doing the only thing available to him to stop the attempted murder” against him.

The bar was crowded when Brown and Phillips disregarded “the lives and safety of others,” Kettwick said in Tuesday’s closing arguments.

He asked jurors to consider more than the mere seconds during which the shooting lasted. “Context matters,” he said.

About 45 seconds before the shootout, video showed Brown realized Phillips was at the bar, Kettwick said. He said Brown huddled with two friends, who were also armed, and planned to start a confrontation with Phillips.

Judge Carolina Lamas said jurors could deliberate until about 4:30 p.m. today and resume tomorrow morning.

