Jurors in East Windsor murder case say they can't agree but keep trying

Apr. 5—The 12 jurors in the murder case against Gabriel B. Hesse of East Windsor told the judge in a note around midday Tuesday that they couldn't agree on a verdict.

But Judge Kevin C. Doyle directed them to keep trying, saying they had deliberated for a total of only about six hours at that point, Friday and Tuesday, having been off Monday.

The jury then deliberated through Tuesday afternoon in Hartford Superior Court without reaching a verdict — but also without sending out any more notes about being unable to agree. The judge sent them home at the end of the court day, and they were to resume deliberating this morning.

Hesse, 43, who formerly lived in a mobile home park at 255 South Main St. in East Windsor, is accused of murdering his father, Halsey Hesse Jr., 73, by stabbing him more than 70 times in the older man's Fairway Drive mobile home in October 2019.

Gabriel Hesse testified during the trial and acknowledged the truth of much of the prosecution's circumstantial evidence against him — but denied that he killed his father.

He testified that he went into his father's mobile home on the morning of Oct. 8, 2019, a full day before calling 911, saw his father's bloody body, and took things from the home, including a safe and his father's bank card.

Hesse said he was "under the influence of drugs" and wanted to get more drugs. He explained that he became a heroin addict after his doctor cut off his supply of the opioid prescription drug Percocet.

He also acknowledged that he didn't tell police the truth during the investigation of his father's death. He spoke to police at least three times after reporting the discovery of his father's body and never told them he had found the body a day before reporting it.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.