Jurors in Emanuel Lopes murder trial to resume deliberations after announcing deadlock

DEDHAM − After receiving two notes from jurors in the Emanuel Lopes case saying they were deadlocked, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone told them to resume deliberations Wednesday and urged them to reach a verdict.

Lopes is charged with murder in the July 15, 2018, deaths of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and town resident Vera Adams. He faces seven other charges, including shooting at two other Weymouth police officers and hitting Chesna in the head with a rock.

The defense concedes that Lopes fired the shots that killed Chesna and Adams, using Chesna's service weapon. But they contend that Lopes has a long history of mental illness, documented by expert witnesses and "thousands" of pages of medical records introduced as evidence, and lacked criminal responsibility for his actions.

"He did not appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct," defense lawyer Larry Tipton said.

Assistant Norfolk County District Attorney Greg Connor disagreed, telling the jury that Lopes "can conform his conduct to the law."

Cannone read what is known as the Rodriguez instruction to the jury.

"It is your duty to try and decide this case if you can do so conscientiously," Cannone told the jurors.

Defendant Emanuel Lopes listens to Judge Beverly Cannone read a note from the jury saying it was deadlocked while trying to reach a verdict in his murder trial Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

The instruction asks jurors to examine their own opinion and of those who disagree with them to see if they can reach common ground. To reach a verdict, the jury must be unanimous.

Cannone's instruction was in response to the jury's second note, which she received shortly before the end of Monday's session.

Note talks of mistrial: 'We are still arriving at a hung jury situation'

"We are still arriving at a hung jury situation," the note said. It was delivered about two hours after the first with a similar message.

After the first note, Cannone wrote a note to jurors asking them to "continue your deliberations."

The jury did not deliberate Tuesday because of a forecast of bad weather Jurors got the case last Thursday and have spent about 14 hours in deliberations.

More: Lopes lawyer asks for mistrial after jury twice tells judge it is deadlocked

Tipton asked Cannone on Monday to either declare a mistrial or read the charge.

Cannone has called the case "complex," with lots of evidence and expert testimony to go through.

The jury is made up of nine women and three men from Bristol County. The jury in the first trial also had nine women and three men and was selected in Worcester County. The juries were selected in other counties to avoid pretrial publicity.

Lopes' first trial ended with Cannone declaring a mistrial July 10 after one juror refused to deliberate further. That jury had deliberated for about 24 hours over six days after hearing 14 days of testimony.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Lopes faces a sentence of life in prison without parole. The verdict would be automatically appealed to the Supreme Judicial Court, the state's highest court.

