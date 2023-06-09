Jurors in the Emanuel Lopes trial return to scene of death of Weymouth police officer, elderly woman

Lopes is charged in the murders of Weymouth Police Sgt Michael Chesna and Vera Adams, who was hit by gunfire while sitting inside her sunroom.

Jurors in the Emanuel Lopes murder trial went back to the scene where prosecutors say he murdered a police officer and an innocent bystander.

The judge gave them instructions before they left court. “Your responsibility is to see the place, please observe it very carefully,” said the Judge.

Jurors, who are not being shown on camera, were given a first-hand look at where prosecutors say Lopes disarmed Weymouth Police Sgt Michael Chesna with a large rock and then shot him multiple times. Jurors also saw where police say they found 77-year-old Vera Adams who they say was hit by stray bullets fired by Lopes. Later in the day, Chesna’s family was back in court for more testimony.

William Kendall, who lives on Burton Terrace, took the stand. He testified he just sat down with coffee and his newspaper on that Sunday morning in 2018 when something came crashing through his kitchen window.

“Got up and turned around and saw a good size rock and scattered glass all around,” said Kendall. “I dialed 911 and then I heard what I took to be gunshots.”

Prosecutors say those were the gunshots fired by Lopes that killed Sgt Chesna. Kendall’s wife was sleep upstairs.

“I was very concerned about her and I started to move up the stairs,” said Kendall. “I continued to yell at her get down.”

The trial resumes Monday. The jury will have to return to Weymouth on Wednesday to finish the viewing of the scene because rain on Friday cut their visit short.

