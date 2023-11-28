Jurors in ex-Ald. Edward Burke corruption trial could hear of alleged Old Post Office scheme

Testimony is slated to resume Tuesday in the corruption trial of former City Council powerhouse Edward Burke after Monday’s proceedings were cut short because an attorney once again came down with COVID-19.

The diagnosis came as jurors were in the middle of hearing evidence about an alleged attempt to shake down the owner of a Southwest Side Burger King — a part of the case that involves one of Burke’s co-defendants, longtime 14th Ward loyalist Peter Andrews Jr.

Since one of Andrews’ attorneys fell ill and cannot physically be in court, prosecutors instead will pivot to allegations that do not involve Andrews.

That will likely involve testimony about the longest-running alleged scheme: Burke’s purported attempts to get tax business from the developers of the massive $600 million redevelopment of the Old Post Office site in downtown Chicago.

In opening statements earlier this month, prosecutors said the significant square footage represented a huge potential payday for Burke’s tax law firm, Klafter & Burke, and the alderman became obsessed with getting their business.

Prosecutors are expected to show video footage that was surreptitiously recorded by then-Ald. Daniel Solis, 25th, who was cooperating with the government as part of a deferred-prosecution deal.

Solis acted as a go-between for Burke, who promised him a kickback in return, prosecutors allege. Burke told the Old Post Office developers he had significant power in Chicago, then withheld his help with a tax-increment financing issue until they had hired his law firm represent another of their buildings, prosecutors said.

The Post Office matter and the Burger King episode are among four separate schemes alleged in the case against Burke and his co-defendants.

The former alderman is also accused of threatening to withhold support for a Field Museum fee increase because a friend’s daughter was passed over for an internship.

Another episode involves co-defendant Charles Cui who allegedly gave Burke his tax business in order to get the alderman’s help with a pole-sign permit on the Northwest Side.

Burke, 79, who served 54 years as alderman and chaired the powerful Finance Committee, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

Andrews, 73, is charged with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Cui, 52, a Lake Forest real estate developer, is charged with one count of federal program bribery, three counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

