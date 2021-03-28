Jurors in ex-officer's high-profile trial face heavy burden

FILE - In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. The huge task for jurors at the trial of Chauvin showed during jury selection as some would-be jurors said they were unnerved by the very thought of being on the panel. (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One prospective juror's voice quivered as she told attorneys during jury selection that she feared for her family's safety if chosen for the panel that will decide the fate of a white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. When the judge excused her, the woman exhaled in relief.

Jurors at all trials feel pressure, knowing their decisions will alter lives. But the weight on jurors in Minneapolis is in a whole different category as they'll be asked whether to assign guilt in the death of a Black man that prompted some of the largest protests in U.S. history.

Bystander video of the confrontation is expected to be a key exhibit at trial, with opening statements set for Monday. It shows Derek Chauvin using his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for about nine minutes during an arrest last May. Floyd cried he couldn’t breathe and called for his mother before his body went limp.

A looming question is whether Chauvin, charged with murder and manslaughter, can get a fair trial with so much pressure on jurors and with some potentially fearing the consequences to the city and country should they reach a verdict others oppose.

A high fence installed around the courthouse for the trial is a daily reminder for jurors of security concerns. On some days, protesters gathered just beyond it, holding signs that read, “Convict Derek Chauvin” and “The World Is Watching.”

Jurors are well aware that Floyd’s death led to months of protests in Minneapolis and cities nationwide. They’re aware, too, that thieves took advantage of demonstrations to break into, ransack and sometimes burn down stores.

A judge denied a request to change the trial’s venue, a ruling Chauvin could cite on appeal if convicted. Appeals with change-of-venue disputes at their core are rare but not unprecedented.

A U.S. appeals court in 1999 vacated white Detroit police officer Larry Nevers' conviction in the beating death of a Black motorist, even though evidence against him seemed strong. The court noted how at least one juror heard that the National Guard was on standby in case Nevers was acquitted and violence ensued.

“The Court cannot imagine a more prejudicial extraneous influence than that of a juror discovering that the City he or she resides in is bracing for a riot,” it said. It added that letting the conviction stand would send the wrong message that rights to an impartial jury “do not extend to an obviously guilty defendant.”

Similarly, an appeals court in Florida tossed the conviction and ordered a new trial for a plain-clothed Hispanic officer, William Lozano, who fatally shot Black motorcyclist Clement Lloyd in 1989 as Lloyd sought to elude a patrol car trying to stop him for a traffic violation. A passenger on the motorcycle, Allan Blanchard, who was also Black, died in the resulting crash. Protests erupted in Miami.

At the 1991 trial in Miami, jurors found Lozano guilty of manslaughter. The appellate ruling months later that overturned the conviction highlighted how some jurors admitted they feared an acquittal would renew protests.

“We simply cannot approve,” the court said, “the result of a trial conducted … in an atmosphere in which the entire community — including the jury — was so obviously (and) justifiably concerned with the dangers which would follow an acquittal.”

At his 1993 retrial in Orlando, more than 200 miles from Miami, Lozano was acquitted.

Numerous people expressed unease about serving on the panel for Chauvin's trial during the more than two weeks of jury selection. At least one who became teary-eyed was unexcused, as were others who were visibly unnerved.

Others displayed no such apprehension. A Black man in his 30s who was ultimately put on the jury wrote on a questionnaire that the Chauvin trial was the biggest case of his lifetime. And he added: “I would love to be a part of it.”

Other police-related trials in which race may have played a role tested courts' ability to reach fair verdicts amid intense public pressure.

The 2018 trial of white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the fatal shooting of Black teenager Laquan McDonald was not moved out of Chicago and ended with guilty verdicts on second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

The 1992 trial of Los Angeles officers charged in the brutal beating of Black motorist Rodney King produced a far more contentious outcome. After months of political wrangling, it was moved to a suburb where a nearly all-white jury acquitted the officers, setting off riots in Los Angeles.

Critics said the venue change didn't solve issues of impartiality and only resulted in a jury partial to the officers, deepening cynicism by some that justice can ever be fair when the victims are Black.

All the Chauvin jurors were asked before being impaneled if they could set aside outside influences and decide the case only on evidence presented at trial. They all assured the court that they could.

Alan Tuerkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant, said he believed the Chauvin jurors would become increasingly calm as the trial proceeds and would be able to block out the hubbub.

“The norm is jurors taking these things very seriously,” he said.

If the Chauvin jury faced an either-or decision on a single murder charge, that would have ratcheted up the pressure on jurors even further, said Steve Greenberg, a leading criminal attorney in Chicago who has tried over 50 murder cases. He said a release valve for them in deliberations is that they can opt to convict on lesser but still-serious charges.

“There is wiggle room that will allow all of them to feel good about their decision at the end of the day,” he said.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • White House ‘deeply concerned’ with Black Georgia lawmaker’s arrest for knocking on governor’s door

    Rep Park Cannon says ‘I will not stand by while our voting rights are threatened across this state’

  • What April's Aries Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

    April is a month of abundance, but it's also one of great intensity.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Citigroup, Facebook, GameStop, Intel And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included e-commerce, social media and banking leaders. A struggling retailer and semiconductor giant were among the bearish calls that were seen. Federal Reserve commentary on share buybacks helped boost the market on Friday, and the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 ended the week more than 1% higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged, though, down fractionally for the week. Last week was the anniversary of the pandemic-selling low. It was a week marked by quarter-end rebalancing, rising Treasury yields and a rotation to value and reopening stocks, as well as supply-chain headaches and increasing global virus worries. Meanwhile, Wall Street looks forward to a waning pandemic and a new earnings reporting season. Also last week, a pharmaceutical giant not only was testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children, but working on an oral version and also getting ready for the next vaccines. Signs of a recovering U.S. economy included expansion plans at airlines and for theme parks, as well as encouraging auto sales forecasts. And there were a couple of regulatory issues of note and a mishap in global shipping. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls Analysts are highly bullish on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and four other stocks despite inflation fears. So says Rachit Vats' "5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April." In Madhukumar Warrier's "Tech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says Analyst," see why Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stands out from its tech sector peers. In "BofA Raises Bank Stock Price Targets, Sees Potential For 'Significant EPS Upside'," Wayne Duggan focuses on why Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is a top pick as momentum among big bank stocks is likely to continue. Jayson Derrick's "Why Tigress Financial Is Bullish On Verizon, AT&T" discusses why one key analyst has turned positive on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and remains bullish on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). "Inovio Has 'Bigger Value Drivers' Outside Of COVID-19 Vaccine Program: BofA Analyst" by Shanthi Rexaline examines the other value drivers at Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO). For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Small-Cap Stocks Have Been On The Rise In Recent Months, Here's What Traders Can Expect In 2021 5 REIT Stocks You May Want To Consider Cramer Sees These Stocks As Likely Beneficiaries Of 'Easter Rally' Bears In Chris Katje's "GameStop Analysts React To Q4 Earnings: Company Needs 'Some Magic Beans And Pixie Dust'" find out why the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) earnings report was anything but a fairy tale. Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) has lost a third of its value since last month's all-time high, according to "Options Traders May Be Fearing More Downside For Cathie Wood's ARKK" by Melanie Schaffer. How much further will it drop? In "4 Intel Analysts On 'Unleashed' Event, The Risks Of Chipmaker's Foundry Plans," Shanthi Rexaline looks at reasons to remain skeptical about the prospects for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) stock. "Wells Fargo Downgrades AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS: What Investors Need To Know" by Phil Hall points out why ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and its peers already may have peaked. Priya Nigam's "Why Did BofA Downgrade Bausch Health?" shows why one analyst believes a proposed restructuring of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) may not create the desired value for investors. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Are Cracks Forming In The '4 Pillars' Supporting The Stock Market? Bitcoin Has Dropped To Below ,000 And Analyst Says Further Downside On The Horizon Why Cathie Wood's Ark Is Unimpressed With Volkswagen's EV Battery Plans At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Photo courtesy of Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Space Race Picks, Eli Lilly, GameStop, Splunk And MoreThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Include Coupang, Keurig Dr Pepper, IPOs And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • J.Lo Is Weekend-Ready in a Printed Satin Robe and Her Signature Glow

    "Something about that Friday ✨glow✨," Lopez captioned a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram.

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Two Indian states vote in test for Modi

    Voters in India's Assam and West Bengal cast their ballots on Saturday in elections that will indicate how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is holding up after a year of the coronavirus pandemic and months of protests against his farm reforms. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned energetically for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, encouraging defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.

  • Trans woman accuses TSA of targeting her at airport security

    Model and activist Rosalynne Montoya also posted how TSA can treat trans people better

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Lebanon PM warns of 'dangerous chemicals' in southern oil facility

    Lebanon's outgoing prime minister said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Hassan Diab said the country's atomic energy authority identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with Lebanon over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist season

    European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity. "We have to shift to the next gear," he said of the EU's vaccination campaign.

  • 11 Beanbag Chairs That’ll Make You Nostalgic in All the Right Ways

    Whether you opt for something simple and restrained or for a bolder option (like a navy-and-white pinstripe pattern), this super-comfy beanbag chair is yours to design. Get it now! Courtesy of its super dense filler (Styrofoam beans), this famous beanbag chair may be an investment, but its historic background is worth its high price tag. As we mentioned earlier, the Italian trio is credited with designing the world’s first-ever beanbag chair, and the result is an extremely comfortable masterpiece that has stood the test of time.

  • Boulder police still trying to establish motive for mass shooting: 'It will be haunting for all of us'

    Police are still searching for a motive

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Amazon-backed Deliveroo heads to its $2.5 billion IPO facing rider strikes and investor snubs over its business model

    Deliveroo is set to float on the London Stock Exchange on March 31.

  • Charlotte native finds tooth of 11-foot prehistoric beast in South Carolina river

    Diver Eric Proulx was in black waters deep in the Cooper River when he found the tooth.