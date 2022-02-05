Jurors finds Bluffton man guilty in sex trafficking case

Feb. 5—LIMA — Jurors deliberated for less than two hours Friday before returning guilty verdicts on all 15 felony counts against a Bluffton man charged with human trafficking and promoting prostitution in a sex-for-hire case involving a minor female.

Grant Rose buried his head in his hands and wept openly as each guilty verdict was read aloud in court. His wailing became more intense when Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed imposed a prison sentence of 42 1/2 years. Thirty years of the sentence is mandatory.

Rose continued to maintain his innocence following the verdicts.

"It's all lies, your honor," he told the judge. "I don't know of any possible way I could have done any of this."

Reed said he knew exactly how it was possible.

"Drugs made you do this," the judge told Rose. "Drugs and addiction."

In a statement read by a representative of the Crime Victim Services agency, the victim — now 19 years of age — said Rose and his former live-in girlfriend, Susan Walendzik — "stole my childhood and my innocence. You've gotten what you deserve."

Actual testimony in the trial wrapped up Wednesday afternoon. After a heavy snowfall blanketed the area Wednesday night and into Thursday, most county offices closed for the day. Jurors returned to the Allen County Justice Center at 1 p.m. Friday. Following closing arguments by attorneys, jurors began their deliberations shortly after 2:30 p.m. A verdict was reached before 4 p.m.

Rose, 58, was indicted more than a year ago on on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; 13 counts of trafficking in persons, also all first-degree felonies; and one count of promoting prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree. The charges all involved a single underage female who was offered for sexual services to adult men.

Rose and Walendzik were each charged in the sex-for-hire incidents that prosecutors said took place between 2014 and 2021. Walendzik pleaded guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to two counts of trafficking in persons as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. She took the witness stand Wednesday to testify against Rose as part of an agreement to assist the state in its case against Rose.

Story continues

Rose, against the advice of his court-appointed attorney, Thomas Lucente, testified Wednesday as the trial's final witness. He admitted he told numerous lies throughout the investigation into his alleged role in the sex-for-hire of an underage girl but denied any knowledge of illicit or illegal activities in which the girl is alleged to have taken part and played no role in those incidents.

"Were you aware that (the victim) was prostituting herself?" Lucente asked his client.

"No," Rose said.

During her closing arguments Friday, Special Prosecutor Jennifer Rausch, assistant attorney general for the state of Ohio and legal director for the attorney general's Human Trafficking Initiative, told jurors that Rose's testimony was "unworthy of your belief."

"He says he didn't know nuthin' about nuthin' ... but really he's the guy who knew everything about everything," Rausch said.

Lucente said the state had failed to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt in its case against Rose.

"You heard some horrible things during this trial, but we did not hear testimony from a single person who paid to have sex with this victim," the defense attorney said. "There is nothing here to tie Grant to any of this except for the testimony of Susan (Walendzik) and the victim, and their stories didn't match."

Jurors believed otherwise.