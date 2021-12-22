Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell trial scrutinize victims’ testimony in first full day of deliberations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — The Manhattan jury deliberating Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate asked Tuesday to review testimony from three women who say the British socialite groomed them for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse.

Jurors headed home after the first full day of deliberations in the closely watched sex trafficking trial without reaching a verdict. The panelists requested transcripts of testimony from three of the four women who took the stand against Maxwell: Jane, Carolyn and Annie Farmer.

Jane and Carolyn testified they were each 14 when Maxwell and Epstein started sexually abusing them in Palm Beach. The women alleged the abuse lasted years.

Farmer said in court she was 16 when the couple flew her in 1996 to Epstein’s “Zorro” ranch in New Mexico, where they touched her inappropriately.

The jury asked Manhattan Federal Court Judge Alison Nathan in one note whether they could consider Farmer’s testimony as evidence that Maxwell conspired to commit a crime. Judge Nathan said they could.

Notes from the jury also revealed they were examining a 2007 interview Carolyn gave to the FBI. In it, she discussed meeting Epstein and Maxwell in 1999 when she was 14 years old through Virginia Giuffre, a prominent accuser of the dead sex offender.

In the FBI interview, Carolyn told Special Agent Jason Richards that she witnessed Giuffre have sex with Epstein on Carolyn’s first trip to the financier’s Palm Beach mansion.

According to trial testimony, Carolyn also described meeting “an older lady with short black hair and an accent,” without mentioning Maxwell’s name.

“When you spoke to the agents in 2007, you did not say anything about Ghislaine Maxwell; correct?” Maxwell lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca asked Carolyn on Dec. 7.

“Ms. Maxwell was not the topic of discussion at that time,” Carolyn answered. “The only thing Ms. Maxwell was involved in was fondling and touching my breasts and my buttocks, and for that, my soul is broken and so is my heart.”

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges she groomed young girls for Epstein’s sexual abuse and lied about the conduct under oath. She faces a maximum 80-year prison sentence if convicted on all counts.

The 59-year-old’s lawyers say she has been unfairly substituted for her ex-boyfriend Epstein after he died by suicide in 2019, squandering the prosecution’s case against him.

———

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • RHOA Alum NeNe Leakes Spotted Holding Hands with New Man Months After Husband Gregg's Death

    NeNe Leakes was pictured leaving a Miami Beach restaurant with Nyonisela Sioh on Saturday

  • No verdict yet as jury deliberates in trial of Minnesota police officer who killed Daunte Wright

    (Reuters) -Jurors retired for the evening on Monday after starting deliberations in the manslaughter trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who mistook her handgun for her Taser and shot Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. In final remarks to the jury, prosecutors said Potter acted recklessly and with "culpable negligence" in drawing the wrong weapon, while the defense argued the young Black man caused his own death by resisting arrest and attempting to flee. Erin Eldridge, assistant Minnesota attorney general, walked the jury through Potter's extensive training during her 26-year career as a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, arguing it made her actions indefensible.

  • Ethel Steps Out of Lucy’s Shadow Thanks to Nina Arianda in ‘Being the Ricardos’

    Following a limited theatrical release and a well-received bow to awards voters,”Being the Ricardos” finally dances its way to Amazon Prime Video subscribers on Tuesday. While Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem topline the Aaron Sorkin drama, one of the major takeaways in both critical reviews and early audience reaction has been the unexpected potency and […]

  • ‘The Wheel Of Time’ Tops 1 Billion Weekly Streaming Minutes, But ‘Red Notice’ Holds On To Top Spot On Nielsen Chart

    Netflix movie Red Notice held on to the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart, as Prime Video series The Wheel of Time topped 1 billion minutes of viewing to finish No. 2. The latest numbers capture activity during the week of November 15 to 21. Nielsen tracks viewing of Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, […]

  • LCSO seizes $176K worth of narcotics during 4-month long 'extensive undercover investigation'

    Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest of 43 people and the seizure of $176,000 worth of narcotics after a four-month-long operation.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial - live: Jury begins day two of deliberation after closing arguments targeted Epstein

    Follow live updates on Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial

  • Why 49ers' Trent Williams agrees this is his best NFL season ever

    The numbers say this is the best we have seen Trent Williams, and he agrees.

  • Trump plans Jan. 6 news conference to whitewash Capitol attack

    Former President Donald Trump Tuesday vowed to hold a news conference on the first anniversary of the storming of the Capitol as he steps up his campaign to whitewash the Jan. 6 attack. A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a “solemn observance” of the violent attack, Trump on Tuesday said he would offer his own spectacle claiming the historic insurrection attempt was nothing more ...

  • Bitcoin is stabilizing but could still fall 24% if it breaks below this key support level, technical analyst says

    "If initial support is broken, important long-term support will likely be tested, near $37.0K," Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton said.

  • Meadows contempt vote poses thorny questions for DOJ

    The House's vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt has presented the Department of Justice (DOJ) with the question of whether to prosecute the former White House chief of staff, forcing it to weigh the major legal and political consequences that could come with breaking from longstanding executive branch policy. The DOJ's stance for decades, throughout both Democratic and Republican administrations, has been to support testimonial immunity for...

  • China tennis star Peng Shuai denies she made sexual assault allegations in new video

    Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai now denies in new video that she was sexually assaulted. A misunderstanding: Peng, the world’s No. 1 doubles player in 2014, said in a public statement on Sunday that people misunderstood her Weibo post from Nov. 2 in which she alleged former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her in 2018 at his home, Reuters reported. Speaking in a video posted by Singapore newspaper LianheZaobao, Peng said she has “never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point.”

  • Transfer news: USMNT’s Dest to Arsenal, Dike to Palace; Paqueta to Newcastle

    Newcastle United, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich are all in the transfer news on Tuesday evening, though only one looks likely to come away happy.

  • Kellogg strike ends, workers approve new agreement

    After a week’s long strike, workers at Kellogg’s U.S. plants on Tuesday voted in favor of a new contract - which provides better terms for transitional employees and wage increases across-the-board.The five-year contract ends the stalemate between the breakfast cereal maker and its factory workers in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee - which prompted the company to warn of permanently replacing striking employees, and drew the criticism of President Joe Biden.According to the union, the new agreement includes no permanent two-tier system, in which lower-tier workers make less than longer-term workers.Since October 5th, around 1,400 workers went on a strike after their contracts expired. Negotiations over payment and benefits had stalled amid a tightening labor market.Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders rallied with workers in Michigan last week.SANDERS: “I’m standing here today because you have had the incredible courage right here to take on corporate greed.”Following the deal being reached, Dan Osborn, president of the local union in Omaha said (quote): "It will be difficult to go back. There is a lot of tarnished relationships that we will work diligently to repair.”He added that employees would return to work on Dec. 27.

  • Zendaya Has Me Genuinely Stressed Out In The First Full-Length Trailer For "Euphoria" Season 2

    The teens return to HBO this January.View Entire Post ›

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rebounded Today

    Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price rallied 4.9% on Tuesday after Swiss investment bank UBS named the chipmaker one of its top stock picks for the year ahead. UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri believes Nvidia is building a wide competitive moat around its business. After a steep decline from its highs in November, Nvidia's stock price recovered some of its recent losses on Tuesday.

  • Indian states are getting ready to battle a surge in omicron infections

    A rising number of cases of the omicron variant in India have policymakers preparing for another potential covid-19 battle. In Delhi, new daily infections breached the 100 mark on Dec. 19 for the first time since June, and the test positivity rate has climbed to 0.2%. There are now 200 cases of the omicron variant in India, of which 54 are in Delhi.

  • Cubs trade rumors: Team talked Eric Hosmer deal with Padres

    The Cubs' reported trade talks last summer involving Padres 1B Eric Hosmer and prospect Luis Campusano signal a tool they could use during this round of rebuilding.

  • Re-ranking the college football head coaching hires for 2021, from Josh Heupel to Butch Jones

    With the regular season over, USA TODAY Sports reassesses how programs fared on the hiring circuit by reviewing the performance of 17 new coaches.

  • Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

    After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined

  • Five big questions about Trump and the riot

    The inquiry into the 6 January riot is underway with over 250 interviews conducted and 45 subpoenas issued.