Jurors hear closing arguments in trial of men accused of killing Fort Drum soldier in Byram

Attorneys for the two co-defendants accused of killing a U.S. Army corporal in 2020 alleged the other's client was primarily responsible for the murder as jurors heard closing arguments in the case Thursday.

Joel Harris, representing Fort Drum soldier Jamaal Mellish; Thomas Militano, on behalf of Hannan Aiken; and Sussex County Assistant Prosecutor Sahil Kabse all gave their final statements on Thursday, signaling the trial is nearing an end exactly a month after it began on May 22.

Mellish and Aiken are believed to have abducted Hayden Harris, a 20-year-old Tennessee native, from the Fort Drum base in northern New York and drove to a remote cul-de-sac in Byram, where they shot and killed him early on the morning of Dec. 18, 2020.

Hannan Aiken narrows his eyes at the camera during a hearing in state Superior Court in Sussex County as co-defendant Jamaal Mellish speaks with attorney Joel Harris on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

Aiken defense

Militano contended there is no evidence that Aiken, who was 16 at the time of the murder, "had knowing and purposeful conduct" in carrying out the act. Rather, he said, Mellish had the intent to kill Harris after he felt "scammed" in a vehicle exchange between the two months earlier.

Cell phone data from the trial shows Mellish and Aiken met Harris in Watertown, New York, on Dec. 17, where Harris believed he would get his previously traded Mustang back. In reality, Mellish had sold the car months earlier, and he and Aiken forced Harris into his own truck at gunpoint.

Mellish had "a loose idea" to kidnap Harris but lacked a concrete plan on how to carry out the murder, Militano said. He cited as proof the fact that the defendants entered New Jersey, the most densely populated state in the country, to kill Harris and dump his body rather than do so in the remote areas of New York they drove through.

Militano referenced text messages sent by Aiken reading, "I'm safe" to two contacts, one on Dec. 17 after the meeting with Harris and the other the next morning on the way back from Byram. The messages, he argued, showed Aiken talking to himself as much as the recipients to protect himself from Mellish.

"His behavior in this case was motivated by his will to be safe," Militano said.

A memorial for Army Cpl. Hayden Harris is seen at the end of Ross Road in Byram, near where his body was found in December 2020, Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Mellish defense

Joel Harris, Mellish's attorney, argued the case against his client is circumstantial with "no direct proof" linking him to the murder. Aiken, meanwhile, is implicated in the killing due to the victim's blood found on his pants, the attorney said.

Harris also urged jurors to "look at the facts" instead of relying on inferences in coming to their decision. For example, he said, the state's case asks the jury to consider Mellish lying about the vehicle exchange and "take a leap" that it is a motive for murder.

Kabse, in his closing statement, provided a timeline from the afternoon of Dec. 17, 2020, to the next morning, with Mellish and Aiken traveling among Watertown, Byram and Brooklyn.

Prosecutor's closing argument

The assistant prosecutor highlighted photo and video evidence of the two defendants displaying guns prior to Harris' abduction, as well as their suggested meeting point on an isolated gravel road, to argue that they "never had peaceful intentions" with the victim. He also referenced the legal term "vicarious liability," in which an individual is partially responsible for another's actions, to show that both defendants can be found guilty despite not knowing who shot Harris.

"We can't say which one of them pulled the trigger," Kabse told the jury, "and what the state submits to you is that it doesn't matter."

The trial will resume Monday morning when Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus reads the charge to the jury, after which the deliberation will begin.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Fort Drum murder trial: Closing arguments made in Byram killing