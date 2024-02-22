Jurors hear about decade-old shooting prosecutors say involved YSL from undercover detective

Testimony is continuing in the trial against alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life and hip hop superstar Young Thug.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday as jurors heard about a 2013 shooting from an undercover detective.

The shooting is one of nearly 200 incidents that prosecutors are calling overt acts. The acts laid out in the 95-page indictment are being used to build the foundation of a case against Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and his co-defendants.

Only five of Williams’ co-defendants remain on trial with him. The others have either taken plea deals or had their cases severed.

Those still standing trial heard Wednesday about a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot off of Old Hapeville Road.

During testimony, the undercover detective, who is not being identified, said she and other officers were patrolling the area when the sound of gunfire filled the air.

“I saw a black male in a red t-shirt running across the open space of the complex, and he was shooting and running at the same time,” she testified.

She says the gunman, who shot and injured a man, jumped into a car with at least three other suspects and then rammed into an officer’s vehicle, forcing an officer to shoot.

The suspect’s car eventually crashed and police arrested two of the people in the car, but investigators never positively identified Williams as one of the suspects.

His defense team says the claims against him are false.

Prosecutors are expected to call on one of those suspects later on in the trial.

