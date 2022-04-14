Jurors hear different reasons why dog was strangled to death

Apr. 14—WILKES-BARRE — Was Sky — a 3-year-old Husky/Lab mix — strangled to death a mercy killing, or was it animal cruelty?

Jurors selected for the Luzerne County aggravated cruelty to animals trial of Dennis Blanchette heard different reasons why Sky was killed.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski told the jury Blanchette disregarded the proper way of euthanizing a sick canine by strangling it to death behind his former residence on South Meade Street in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 19, 2019.

Truskowski who, along with Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott are prosecuting, described Sky's last moments when Blanchette used both his arms to put the dog in a strong choke hold.

"Sky was fighting as Sky was being choked," Truskowski told jurors in his opening statement. "It took five to seven minutes for Sky to pass away."

Blanchette's attorneys Nicole Thompson Lermitte and Max Lubin believe Blanchette wanted to end Sky's suffering.

Lermitte told the jury in her opening statement Sky became ill by eating dirty diapers and other items. She claimed Sky began vomiting and had severe diarrhea noting when Blanchette took the dog to the SPCA of Luzerne County for help, he was turned away.

"This is a case about a lot of things but not about cruelty," Lermitte said. "This is about mercy, compassion."

Lermitte said Blanchette took in Sky when he began dating the dog's owner, Ashley Lewis, and they soon became close. She said Blanchette was on hard financial times and could not afford to take the dog to a veterinarian.

When the SPCA refused to help, Lermitte said Blanchette decided to end Sky's suffering the only way he could have.

Humane Officer Lisa Devlin was the first witness called by Truskowski and Scott to testify.

Devlin said she was notified about the dog and questioned Blanchette. She recovered the dog buried behind Blanchette's former home on South Meade Street.

During her questioning of Blanchette, Devlin said Blanchette admitted to strangling the dog claiming he sought help at the SPCA but they refused. Blanchette then showed Devlin scratches on his back caused by the dog as he strangled the canine.

"He told me he didn't have any money for the animal hospital," Devlin said.

Devlin said she learned when Blanchette was told the SPCA could not offer assistance, he was advised about the SPCA's option of euthanizing the dog.

"We provided an option for him bu the declined," Devlin said, noting the SPCA does not take in sick domestic animals for treatment.

Blanchette's animal cruelty case was initially dismissed at the preliminary hearing level in 2019. When humane officers refiled the charges, Blanchette reportedly received death threats due to publicity and fled the area. He was captured by Boynton Beach police in Palm Beach County, Fla, on Jan. 27, 2020, and eventually extradited to Pennsylvania held on a state parole violation.

Judge David W. Lupas, who is presiding over the trial, prohibited prosecutors from amending the charges against Blanchette to include animal torture.