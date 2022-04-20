Jurors hear more about investigative efforts at Dabate's home

Apr. 20—VERNON — The prosecutor Tuesday continued calling state police personnel to testify about their efforts documenting evidence at the home of Richard Dabate the day his wife was killed in December 2015.

Recently retired Detective Ryan Luther returned to the stand first thing in the morning and was followed later by former detectives David Lamoureux and Jeffrey Payette.

During Lamoureux's testimony the jury was shown photographs of Connie Dabate's body, taken during an examination at the scene. The purpose of the examination was to document the position of Connie's body, her injuries, and take photographs, Lamoureux said.

He noted that Connie was found lying on her back. She had a Fitbit on one side of her waistband, and her cellphone tucked in the other side. The pictures shown in the courtroom were of Connie's clothing, particularly where there was a hole in the stomach area, the wounds on her stomach and head, and close-up shots of her face.

The pictures of her face were taken to show that Connie's body was checked for any signs of her having been strangled. None were found, Lamoureux said. Connie's body was then placed into a body bag and transported to the chief medical examiner's office.

In the afternoon Payette returned to the witness stand for a second time this trial. He previously testified about his lengthy interview with Dabate at Hartford Hospital. On Tuesday, Payette said he returned to Dabate's home later that night to join the team of detectives.

One of his first assignments was to investigate one of the basement windows, which was on the floor when police arrived at the home. The window was about 12-inches tall and 2 feet by 7 inches wide, and about 6 feet off the floor. The window wasn't damaged, he said. Additionally, there were undisturbed cobwebs, mulch, and dust on the window sill.

His next assignment involved using a laser trajectory kit to determine the path of a bullet found in a floor joist. The bullet had passed through one joist and lodged into the next in line behind it, Payette said.

The kit they used contains various sized fiberglass rods, in order to match the rod to the size of the bullet. The kit was used by inserting the proper-sized rod into the hole in the floor joist, and then a laser on the end of the rod pointed back in the direction the bullet was fired, Payette explained.

They were also able to determine that whoever fired the gun was likely holding it in their right hand, he added.

Earlier in the day Luther had described how a few of the items taken from the home were "fumed," which involves placing them in a special tank along with water and superglue. After about an hour, a film is left on the item that enhances fingerprints. That process was done with the handgun found in the basement, a safe, and the basement window that was lying on the floor, Luther said.

During his cross-examination of Luther, defense lawyer Trent LaLima asked questions about the protocols state police use to protect evidence from contamination, such as wearing gloves when touching anything. Luther said he didn't see anyone touch any items without gloves.

LaLima also asked Luther about his team's collection of blood samples, specifically in an area in the basement where Dabate said the intruder stabbed him with a box cutter and there was a confrontation. Luther said detectives took four or five samples of blood in the area.

LaLima asked why they didn't take more, considering the large amount of blood in the area, and Luther responded that they took the number they felt was necessary.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

