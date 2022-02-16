Jurors hear more testimony in Ahmaud Arbery killers' federal hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga — Jurors will hear more testimony on Wednesday in the federal hate crimes trial against the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from neighbors who lived in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before and leading up to Arbery's killing. Travis McMichael, 36, his father Gregory McMichael, 66, and William "Roddie" Brian now face federal hate crimes charges as a result.

'There's a kid laying in the street'

Former Satilla Shores resident Daniel Alcott testified Arbery's killing occurred just feet from outside his Burford Road home as he, his wife, and their then 5-month-old daughter were inside.

Prior to that day, Alcott said the couple regularly went on walks with their daughter and he would run in the neighborhood. Alcott testified he didn't know Arbery's killers and only knew of Gregory McMichael's connections to law enforcement.

Alcott recalled hearing the three gun shots outside his home. He was initially unsure, he said, if what he heard were gunshots until he heard his wife say, "'Oh my goodness, there's a kid laying in the street."

Alcott later testified that he'd known of firearm thefts in the neighborhood, but said they were largely due to people leaving car doors unlocked. Alcott did not testify in the state murder trial.

'Not my job'

Matthew Albenze, a current Satilla Shores resident, testified he called the non-emergency line the day he saw Arbery on Larry English's property. English's home was under construction at the time of Arbery's killing.

Albenze said Arbery's presence seemed suspicious, but he later testified that he had no reason to think Arbery was doing anything other than looking around. During cross-examination, Albenze testified he'd have made the non-emergency call regardless of race.

Albenze testified that he grabbed his gun when he went inside his home to get his phone and call the police but added he didn't fire his weapon or chase after him.

"It's not my job."

Tuesday's testimony also included Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent Richard Dial. Jurors saw cellphone footage of Arbery's murder and crime scene photos showing close-ups of bullet holes in Arbery's body. One juror wiped away tears at the image of Arbery's body laying in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.

Inconsistent statement

Jurors also heard interviews conducted by the Glynn County Police Department with the defendants and 911 calls made by Gregory McMichael just before Arbery was shot by his son Travis McMichael.

Dial's testimony pointed to inconsistencies in Gregory McMichael's statements to officers such as when he describes his son's interaction with Arbery. Initially, the elder McMichael told officers on the scene that Arbery "more or less" attacked Travis McMichael. However, during an interview at Glynn County police headquarters, Gregory McMichael said Arbery wrestled for Travis McMichael's shotgun before the fatal shots.

Testimony also centered on alleged thefts in the neighborhood, of which Dial said Arbery was not a suspect. Prosecutors pointed out that a Dec. 8, 2019, theft was committed by a white person, not Arbery who is Black.

