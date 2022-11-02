Jurors hear opening arguments in Beckley murder trial (WITH VIDEO)

Nov. 2—Opening arguments in the trial of a Beckley man, accused of beating to death a 7-year-old boy with a hammer and attacking the child's mother in March 2021, began Tuesday afternoon, following more than a day and a half of jury selection.

Rashad "Rico" Thompson, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, malicious wounding and two counts of domestic battery.

The charges stem from events on March 18, 2021, at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley, when Beckley Police Department officers and neighbors reported that Thompson used a knife to stab and critically injure Felicia Brown, Thompson's girlfriend.

He then killed Brown's 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun Brown, who neighbors reported was disabled.

In his opening statement, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield told jurors he intends to show them how "first person fact witnesses and expert witnesses come together to prove that (Thompson) committed all six crimes he's been accused of."

Thompson's defense attorney, Stanley Selden, then told jurors, in his opening statement, to be critical of the witnesses presented by the prosecution, already calling into question their believability and credibility.

Selden went on to describe Thompson as a "loving, responsible, caring and compassionate man" who was "not capable" of the crimes he's been charged with.

The case is being tried in front of Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick, who ended Tuesday's proceedings around 4 p.m. at the request of the defense, citing a long day for both the jury and the involved parties.

Jury selection for this case took place all day Monday and continued until roughly 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The case will resume 9 a.m. Wednesday when the state will call its first witness, who they indicated Tuesday would be Felicia Brown.

At the time of the alleged attack, Hatfield said Thompson was Felicia Brown's "longtime boyfriend," and they lived together in a Beckley apartment with their biological 2-year-old daughter and Felicia Brown's 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun Brown.

Story continues

Hatfield said testimony from Felicia Brown will show that in the late hours of March 17, 2021, the couple got in an argument which caused Thompson to unleash a serious of physical attacks on Felicia Brown, including grabbing and choking her from behind.

Hatfield said Thompson then called his parents to say that he loved them before proceeding to stab Felicia Brown "so many times that she loses consciousness."

Hatfield said Felicia Brown would later regain consciousness and run to a neighbor's home for help only to find out later that her 7-year-old son, Tre-shaun, had been killed.

"Smack after smack after smack," said Hatfield while hitting his palm against a wooden podium in demonstration of the alleged manner in which Thompson is accused of beating Tre-shaun in the head with a hammer.

He added that jurors will hear from a state medical examiner who will testify that Tre-shaun "died of massive and cataclysmic blunt force trauma to the head."

"We'll see that report," Hatfield said. "You'll know what happened to Tre-shaun Brown. There is no misunderstanding as to what happened."

Selden accused the prosecution of being selective with its facts and warned jurors in his opening statement from putting on "blinders" and allowing the prosecution to lead them down a certain path.

Selden then explained why each of the charges could not have been committed by Thompson.

For the charge of child abuse resulting in death, Selden said there is no evidence that Thompson was ever abusive to Tre-shaun or any of his other children.

"...Rashad was a terrific father to all his children," Selden said. "And he includes (Tre-shaun Brown), this mentally challenged 7-year-old child, which was not his biological child, but he included him in his family."

Selden then spoke about Thompson's multiple jobs which he held in order to financially support all his children as well as his then-girlfriend, Felicia Brown.

On the night of this alleged attack, Selden said Thompson had just returned from a 10-hour shift. He added that the reasons behind the alleged attack do not make sense as they go against Thompson's well-known nature.

"There's no real adequate reason whatsoever for this complete reversal of everything that this man stands for and is known," Selden said. "This man who has no aggressive violent past whatsoever to anyone."

While recognizing the fact that a child did die and that had to be because of someone's actions, Selden said evidence and testimony presented by the defense will show that "another person could have committed these crimes."

The prosecution is expected to take the entire week to present its case against Thompson.

Later in the week, the jury will be taken to view the scene of the alleged crime at Lewis Ritchie Apartments.

The request for a jury view was made by Selden,who said he wanted jurors to get a better idea of where the alleged crime took place.

"...We think it's key for the jury to have an accurate appreciation of that room," Selden said.

"It's a key element of what happened. They need to know how close the exits are. They need to know how small the living room is in relation to where you go into the kitchen, the size of the kitchen ... All of these things are crucial, for a timeline and credibility aspect of the victim's statements and it simply cannot be shown by photographs."

Hatfield said he believed the crime scene photos and other renderings he'd prepared of the interior of the apartment would be sufficient for the jury to get an understanding of where the alleged crimes took place.

Kirkpatrick said the defense should have given more notice regarding its request for a jury view because of how much preparation it requires.

However, Kirkpatrick did grant the jury view request.

Hatfield said he would like the jury view to take place while the prosecution was still presenting its case.

"I would like it to happen while I'm putting on my case in chief," Hatfield said. "I don't want it to appear to the jury as if I've hidden anything or did not want them to see the crime scene. That wasn't the issue. The issue was I thought I had an illustrative piece of demonstrative material that would suffice."

Kirkpatrick said he would attempt to make arrangements for the jury view this week, with Thursday likely being the earliest date it could occur.