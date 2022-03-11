Jurors hear opening arguments in Berryman capital murder trial

Mar. 11—MOULTON — Attorneys for a Hatton man charged with capital murder and child abuse in the death of an 18-month-old told a jury in opening arguments Thursday the child hit his head when falling out of bed, but prosecutors said the condition of the child makes clear he died at the hands of Evan Woodrow Berryman.

Berryman, 34, is charged in the August 2014 death of Ian Calhoun, the son of his then-girlfriend Chelsea Fike.

Berryman has been in Lawrence County Jail nearly six years since his March 24, 2016, arrest on charges of capital murder and three counts of child abuse.

District Attorney Errek Jett told a jury of 10 women and four men in Lawrence County Circuit Court that they would see photos of the victim's bruises, evidence that he said establishes that Berryman physically abused Ian and ultimately killed him by inflicting blunt force trauma to his head.

Fike and her two children were living with Berryman at his parents' home in Hatton, Jett said, and medical records show that on July 23, 2014, two weeks before Ian's death, the toddler was taken to Huntsville Hospital with injuries.

The state said that on Aug. 1, 2014, while Fike was working night shift at the Walmart in Decatur, Berryman notified her that Ian had "bumped" his head with his older sister and later fell off the bed and became ill.

At 7:45 the next morning, Fike came home from work and found Ian unresponsive in his bed.

The child was transported to Lawrence Medical Center, transferred to Huntsville Hospital and then flown to Children's Hospital in Birmingham, where he died two days later.

A Children's Hospital physician said the child had bruises on his head, face, abdomen, chest and leg as a result of child abuse, Jett said.

At the time of his death, Ian also had hair missing, he said.

"Autopsy photos, very graphic photos, will be shown to you," Jett told the jurors. "I will apologize to you for what you will see and hear in this case."

In a six-minute opening statement, defense attorney Thomas Michael Di Giulian said that in July 2014, Ian was diagnosed at Huntsville Hospital with anemia. He told jurors that the defense will present a physician that will refute the claims of child abuse.

"In our opinion, (Berryman) is just the convenient" answer to the child's death, Di Giulian said. "I ask that you please listen to the evidence. It's very serious for all" of the families.

Fike, 31, has been charged with reckless murder, felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse for her son's death.

Continuances, illnesses and a court shutdown caused by the pandemic delayed the trial.

Jury selection in the case took more than three days. Testimony is expected to last into next week and possibly even further, both sides said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.