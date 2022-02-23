Jurors hear opening statements in burglary trial

Feb. 22—LIMA — Three Hardin County residents stand accused of carrying out a pair of home invasion burglaries in rural Allen County nearly a year ago.

One suspect plead guilty, another suspect fled and the third is the defendant in a trial that got underway Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

After a morning of jury selection, testimony began in the trial of Matthew Beltz, 49, of Kenton, who is charged with two counts of suspicion of second-degree felony burglary and one count of grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance. The charges are related to burglaries committed at two locations near Westminster in eastern Allen County.

Two co-defendants are also charged in the case. Larry Woodruff of Kenton has pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of burglary and an amended third-degree felony burglary charge. He will be sentenced March 3. As part of a plea deal he agreed to testify against Beltz.

Woodruff's wife, Jennifer Woodruff, has also been charged with alleged crimes, but she failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing in early October and has eluded authorities since that time.

Special Counsel Al Smith, who is trying the case on behalf of the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, told jurors they would hear testimony that Beltz and Larry Woodruff entered the home of an 83-year-old woman at a residence at 7890 Faulkner Road and also broke into a home some two miles away at 8525 Harrod Road.

Both incidents took place during the afternoon hours of Monday, March 15, 2021. Jennifer Woodruff, Smith said, drove the get-away vehicle.

Both men fled from the Faulkner Road residence when the homeowner made her presence known, the prosecutor said.

No one was home at the Harrod Road site and entry was made when Beltz broke a window, Smith noted. The homeowners later discovered several items in the home were missing, including a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, several pieces of jewelry, two cordless drills and a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

A breakthrough in the case, Smith said, came when detectives with the Allen County Sheriff's Office learned that a neighbor of the Faulkner Road victim had surveillance cameras surrounding his home. Detectives met with the homeowner, who allowed them to view the home video that showed a dark green Honda Civic drive past the property several times during the time of the home invasion. The vehicle is seen on video that was played for jurors Tuesday as it stopped and picked up two males on the road.

Detectives, with the assistance of the Hardin County Sheriff's Department, continued their investigation and discovered the Woodruffs were also involved in an additional burglary in Hardin County and Larry and Jennifer Woodruff admitted to committing the Allen County burglaries, Smith said. Each reportedly implicated Beltz as being the second male seen in the security video.

They told police some of the stolen items were being stored at Beltz's residence in Kenton. A search warrant was executed at that location and Beltz was found inside, along with the rifle, shotgun and shoes taken from the Harrod Road residence.

Defense Attorney Andrea Henning said her client denies the charges against him.

"This case is about whether Matthew Beltz participated in these robberies. It's not about who was in possession of the stolen goods. That is not at issue. Mr. Beltz is presumed to be innocent, and you are the check and balance of the American judicial system," Henning told jurors.

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464