Jurors hear opening statements and testimony of detective in Rodeback trial

A 27-year-old man took advantage of a "troubled" 15-year-old girl and forced her to have sex with him, prosecutors say.

Jay Rodeback, now 30, of Columbus, is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. His trial started Thursday in Richland County Common Pleas Court.

Assistant Prosecutor Nik Buckmeier laid out the state's case for the jury, saying the alleged incident happened somewhere between Sept. 3 and Sept. 5, 2021, in Mansfield.

"She is a young lady who is struggling with some issues in life," he said. "She is seeking attention from all the wrong places."

In his opening statement, defense attorney Sean Boone told jurors that simply because the girl was 15 and Rodeback was 27 does not prove a crime occurred.

Jay Rodeback (in background) listens Thursday during the first day of his trial in Richland County Common Pleas Court. In the foreground is defense attorney Sean Boone.

"They (prosecutors) are going to fall woefully short of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Boone said.

On the weekend in question, Buckmeier said the 15-year-old went to a friend's house but left when they got into an argument.

Alleged victim met Rodeback at his girlfriend's apartment

The teen later met up with an 18-year-old woman, who allowed her to stay at her apartment. The woman was dating Rodeback, who lived in Columbus, but the two did not have an exclusive relationship, Buckmeier said.

He added the 18-year-old noticed that Rodeback had a sexual interest in the 15-year-old.

"She tells them both that this is a bad idea," Buckmeier said. "She's only 15. That's clearly communicated to Jay. Jay doesn't really care."

The assistant prosecutor said Rodeback engaged in both vaginal and oral sex with the 15-year-old.

"She doesn't tell anybody that she was raped for approximately two weeks," Buckmeier said, adding she went to a school counselor, who then told the girl's mother.

Buckmeier said such delayed reporting is not unusual, especially with juveniles. He said the teen initially lied to her mother, saying she had consensual sex with a 16-year-old boy, and the condom broke. The girl feared she was pregnant.

She later identified Rodeback from a photo array prepared by Mansfield police, saying she was 100% sure he was the one.

In his opening statement, Boone said the teen was interested in having sex with Rodeback.

"At no point does her age ever come up," the defense attorney said.

Boone said the teenager remained at the apartment with Rodeback and his 18-year-old girlfriend and later went to a party instead of leaving.

Lead investigator was only witness on first day of trial

The lone witness called late Thursday was Mansfield police Detective Ronee Swisher, the lead investigator in the case.

Boone questioned her investigation on cross-examination. Swisher said she did not interview the school counselor or record a phone call with the 15-year-old and her mother.

The defense attorney also questioned Swisher about gaps in time in the case.

"This is not my only case," Swisher said. "Sometime that happens."

She later added it is not unusual for her to juggle "40, 50, 60 cases" at a time.

Boone asked why she didn't record the 15-year-old reviewing the photo array. Swisher said it is department policy not to do so.

Boone quizzed Swisher about not interviewing Rodeback or his girlfriend at the time. The detective said she went to both residences, one in Mansfield and one in Columbus, and left her business card.

The defense attorney also asked Swisher why she didn't try to obtain a search warrant for the girlfriend's residence, considering a sexual assault nurse examiner said the 15-year-old's pants were still there.

On redirect examination with Buckmeier, Swisher said police usually seek search warrants soon after a crime occurs, not two weeks later, which was when the 15-year-old said Rodeback had raped her.

The trial is expected to finish early next week before Judge Brent Robinson.

