Jurors hear testimony on whether to recommend death for man convicted of killing 3 women

Prosecutors Monday described Robert Hayes as a cold and calculating murderer who killed three women in Daytona Beach a decade-and-a-half ago as if he was following a script.

But Hayes’ friends and family described him as a man who attended church and loved to cook and whose cheesecake once won a baking contest.

A friend from Hayes’ college days at Bethune-Cookman University said Hayes showed him around campus and was always willing to help him and others in need of money or some other assistance.

The argument that sways a jury in Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano’s courtroom could determine whether Hayes is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or is sent to death row.

Last week, a jury of eight women and four men deliberated for more than eight hours before finding the 39-year-old Hayes guilty of three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the killings of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton.

Hayes is also accused of killing one woman in Palm Beach County, which will be tried separately in that county.

While the judge has prohibited attorneys from using the term serial killer during the trial, that is what police say Hayes is: a serial killer who preyed on prostitutes. All his victims had been involved in prostitution, police said.

Convicted serial killer Robert Hayes talks with his attorney Chris Anderson, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, as his trial begins before Judge Raul Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

The penalty-phase of the trial began Monday in which prosecutors Jason Lewis and Andrew Urbanak tried to convince the jury to unanimously recommend that Hayes be sentenced to death. If they do so, then Judge Zambrano will ultimately decide whether to sentence Hayes to death or life in prison.

Anything short of a unanimous jury vote means Hayes must be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Urbanak said the murders were committed as if the killer was following a script: each woman was found without identification, without clothes and shot in the head with no signs of a struggle. Urbanak said a defense expert would testify that Hayes had brain damage, but he said a state expert would counter that he did not find any brain damage.

Defense attorney Chris Anderson told jurors that Hayes acted appropriately around women and children in normal circumstances, but he had a strong sex drive resulting in him going to prostitutes. Anderson said Hayes had a difficult childhood and that his father was murdered. He said that Hayes had also been molested as a child.

Victims' families

Gunther’s daughter, Guyette Nicole Luster, provided a victim impact statement. Luster cried at times as she talked about her mother.

Luster said that she will turn 41 this year and her mother was 45 when she was killed. She said that brought home how young her mother was when she was killed.

“My children and siblings have lost out on the chance to grow old with my mother,” Luster said.

“My mom mattered. I still feel connected to my mother even in her death. How could I not? She’s my mom,” Luster said.

She recalled her mother’s beauty and “infectious laughter.” She said when she was a child her mother would not hesitate to get down on her “toddler level” to play with her.

“There will be no more memories made now,” she said.

Julie Green’s sister, Rhonda Iwanski, appeared via Zoom. Iwanski dabbed at her eyes frequently through tearful testimony about her youngest sister. Iwanski said there were three sisters, but another died of cancer.

“This crime took away the one sister that I should still have,” said Iwanski, raising her voice in pain.

Iwanski said in early 2006 her sister, Terri, was diagnosed with cancer. She began planning Terri's burial in a plot next to their late mother. But before Terri died, Daytona Beach Police called her to tell her that Green had been murdered.

Iwanski said Green was buried in the plot that had been planned for her other sister, who later died of cancer.

Patton’s niece, Aneesah Farris, testified, reading statements from other family members as well as her own.

Farris said Patton was a good role model who influenced her decision to enter a profession where she could help others.

“My aunt is the reason behind much of my career success as a health care provider,” Farris, a chiropractor, said.

She recalled that Patton gave her a bible and showed her the value of hard work and an education.

She said Patton was the first woman in the family to attend college.

“My aunt was the most selfless, loyal, caring and compassionate woman you could ever meet. She treated everyone like family,” Farris said.

Hayes' witnesses

Jason Caldwell, who met Hayes while they were both students at Bethune-Cookman University, said Hayes helped him adjust to dorm life and learn his way around campus. He said Hayes would also help him with money.

Hayes graduated from B-CU in 2006 with a criminal justice degree. He was a cheerleader at the school and played the tuba. According to testimony, he had a nickname: "Squeaky."

“He helped me out. He helped other friends across campus as well,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell wiped tears from his face as he spoke and then took a moment to compose himself.

“I've never seen Robert get upset. He was always the cool person in the group,” Caldwell said.

He said Hayes liked to cook and participated in a church sponsored "100 men that cook" event.

During cross examination, Lewis asked him if he knew of Hayes having any mental problems.

Caldwell said he did not, but also later added that he was not a doctor and could not diagnose him. But in response to another question, he said he had never seen him acting "crazy."

Afterward, Anderson returned with a yellow sheet of legal paper and said he needed to ask a question Hayes had given him.

Hayes has been an active participant in the trial, often conferring with his attorneys.

Anderson asked if Caldwell had seen Hayes, who has two daughters, interact with his daughter in California.

Caldwell, who stated Hayes was his child’s godfather, said Hayes was a loving father.

Hayes had rubbed at his face several times during testimony but when his daughter in California was mentioned, he bent his head and wiped at his eyes.

Another former Bethune-Cookman University student who testified was Nitishia Cornelius. Cornelius testified via Zoom from the cab of her parked truck and said she was a cross-country truck driver. She smiled as she talked about Hayes.

“He was somewhat of a class clown,” she said.

She said they would go to neighborhood bars together and that he worked security at one of the bars where she worked. They would go bowling together.

Hayes behaved appropriately around people, she said.

“He was always really respectful. He was always a jokester so he always wanted people to be happy and laughing,” she said.

She and Caldwell both said Hayes would attend church.

“I am still in disbelief,” she said about Hayes' conviction and charges, wiping away tears.

During cross examination, Prosecutor Urbanak asked if Cornelius had seen Hayes struggle with any mental issues. She said no.

Hayes' mother, Florence Hayes, testified via Zoom until the connection failed, and then called in. She said she did give Hayes "whoopings" to let him know to do what she said.

When questioned by prosecutors, she said she did not consider the whoopings abuse, but under today's standards perhaps they may be considered such.

Testimony will resume Tuesday.

Laquetta Gunther, 45, whose nude body was found on Christmas Day 2005 wedged between two buildings on Beach Street. She was face down in the garbage-strewn alley. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Julie Green, 35, whose nude body was found on Jan. 14, 2006, on the edge of a construction zone at what is now the Bayberry Lakes subdivision off LPGA Boulevard. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Iwana Patton, 35, whose nude body was found on Feb. 24, 2006, near Mason and Williamson avenues. At the time, it was a wooded, undeveloped area, but now it is an entrance to the Daytona Beach Police Department's headquarters. She had been shot in the face.

Rachel Bey, 32, whose nude body was found on March 7, 2016, just off the Bee Line Highway, about a mile north of Indian Town Road in Palm Beach County. Bey’s body was nude and face down in the dirt. No clothing or identification was found near her. Unlike the other three women, Bey had been strangled to death.

