Jurors hear from women with Lima man when he OD'd

Sep. 2—LIMA — Jurors in the trial of DeJuan Lucas, charged with providing the drugs that killed 59-year-old Dino Gerdeman in a motel room more than a year ago, on Wednesday watched brief snippets of videos taken during the last hours of the Lima man's life.

In the cell phone videos three young girls — in various states of nudity — danced around a room at the Travelodge motel in Lima. Gerdeman is heard in one of the videos laughing and remarking "it's my birthday." In two other videos he is pictured and appears comatose or lifeless.

"I thought he was sleeping," Destiny Knuckles, one of the dancers, told jurors during her time on the witness stand. The other two dancers in the room at the time — Keousha Florence and Kae'Landa Peoples-Fuqua — offered similar testimony.

The testimony of the young ladies was often contradictory, however, ranging from the type of drugs Gerdeman had requested for his own birthday party that evening (cocaine or heroin?) to the money which was to be paid to the exotic dancers ($400 or $1,000?) to which of the females in the motel room that night became involved in a physical altercation that started in the room and spilled into the motel hallway.

All three of the young women did agree on two things. Each said they did not witness Gerdeman take any drugs that were later found in the room that night and each testified that the drugs were purchased by Peoples-Fuqua from DeJuan Lucas.

Asked by Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines why videos were taken that evening, especially when Gerdeman appeared lifeless, Knuckles replied, "So Dino could watch them the next morning and see how much fun he had at his birthday party."

Gerdeman's body was found by police inside the motel room in the early morning hours of May 27, 2020. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a forensic pathologist with the Lucas County Coroners Office testified the cause of Gerdeman's death was combined drug toxicity, principally fentanyl. Hudson said Gerdeman's blood contained twice the amount of fentanyl than what is considered lethal.

A small amount of alcohol was also present in the man's blood. It was Hudson's testimony that the fentanyl was ingested shortly before death.

Mike Carman, an identification officer with the Lima Police Department, told jurors a folded piece of paper containing a suspected controlled substance was found inside the motel room after Gerdeman's death. A forensic scientist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification said the substance was tested and was determined to be fentanyl.

Lucas, 27, is on trial on 12 felony charges in three separate cases. The most serious are a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Both counts are linked to Gerdeman's death. Other charges involve the possession and sale of drugs.

Peoples-Fuqua, 20, of Lima, was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Gerdeman's death. In March she pleaded guilty to an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, a third-degree felony, as part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors. She has not yet been sentenced.

The state will continue its case on Thursday morning.