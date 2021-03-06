Jurors find Jackson guilty

Mar. 6—Jurors in Raleigh County Circuit Court deliberated under two hours Friday before returning with a guilty verdict against a defendant charged with gunning down a man outside of Pet Supplies Plus in May.

Tremaine Jackson, 28, of Charleston, was on trial for four charges, including first-degree murder, for the May 6 shooting death of Troy Williams of Summers County.

Jackson testified that he had not shot Williams, but the mother of his children told jurors that she had seen him fire the shots that killed Williams.

Ultimately, jurors believed that Jackson had fired the fatal shots and found him guilty of first-degree murder and three charges related to illegal possession of a firearm. They recommended mercy, which means Jackson is eligible for parole in 15 years.

Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons and defense attorney Kris Kostenko on Friday presented closing arguments, wrapping up a five-day trial.

Parsons had presented police and forensic witnesses, along with the testimony of three women who were present when Williams was shot, including Arina Kersey, who has children with Jackson.

In court, Kersey was the only woman who said that she had seen Jackson murder Williams.

Parsons spoke of the witnesses during his closing.

"I should write a book," Parsons said of relying on the three women as witnesses. "You remember Arina Kersey. She was the real saucy — she sauntered into here and had all the attitude on the witness stand.

"That's the woman with whom the defendant has children in common," said Parsons. "Sometimes people say, 'Oh, my goodness, Brian, why would you pick those people as witnesses?'

"Do you want to know who picked them as witnesses in this case?" Parsons asked jurors. "This man right here (Jackson) picked them.

"These are the people he associates with," he said, adding, "I don't hang around 'people like that.'

"The defendant does. He has children with 'people like that.'"

Later, Parsons said Kersey would have her "own chapter" if he wrote a book.

Two more women — Jackson's longtime friend, LaToya Carter of Charleston, and Tohosha Ogboma from Pittsburgh — were present when Williams was murdered. Parsons described Ogboma as a "pretender" who he believed had willingly gone on what she thought would be an adventure while she was away from home. The trip turned deadly, however.

Ogboma, a soft-spoken woman who gave brief answers under questioning, testified that she rented a Ford Fusion to drive Jackson, Kersey and Carter from Charleston to Beckley. Ogboma said she had not heard any discussion of a crime and that she only guessed something was amiss when Carter told her to back into a parking space at Pet Supplies Plus at Cranberry Creek Shopping Center instead of advancing into it.

Other witnesses testified that two guns were brought in the car and that everyone in the car was aware that Kersey and Jackson were going to Beckley to sell the victim rock salt as a counterfeit for methamphetamine.

"They're going to pass this off as meth," Parsons said, showing the rock salt to jurors. He added that Jackson had discussed with those in the car that "if this doesn't go right, we're going to have to shoot him," a statement that proved premeditation, a requirement for first-degree murder.

"I would make the argument that if you bring a gun to this, you're not bringing it because it's a cocktail party," he said. "You're bringing it because you think you may have to use it."

State Medical Examiner Dr. Donald Pojman testified Wednesday that the victim had methamphetamine and three additional illegal drugs in his body when he died.

Ogboma had testified that Jackson and Kersey were in the back seat and that Carter was in the front passenger seat. Once Ogboma had parked, she said, Williams arrived in a green car. Jackson exited the Fusion, and Williams got into the backseat beside Kersey.

She said she heard Kersey cock a gun and say, "Give me the f****** money" to Williams. Thirty seconds later, she said, she heard a shot. Williams and Jackson were both outside the car when the shot was fired, according to witnesses.

The four fled to Charleston after Williams was shot.

On the drive back to Charleston, according to Ogboma, Jackson and Kersey were discussing the part of the victim's body that Jackson had shot.

Parsons urged jurors to consider the victim.

"He did not know he would die that day," said Parsons, adding that most people wake up and hope for another day.

"I'll mend that fence, tomorrow," Parsons said. "I'll call my mom, tomorrow.

"The whole entirety of human existence is based on hope in the favor of tomorrow. But what if you don't have tomorrow?

"Because Troy didn't get it. What is that worth?

"When this man decided to take away Troy Williams' life, he took away the possibility for redemption. He took away tomorrow. He took away Christmas and Thanksgiving.

"He broke somebody's heart."

A relative of the victim began sobbing and had to exit the courtroom as Parsons spoke.

"I'm not condoning (Williams') choices," the prosecutor said, after the woman had left. "But (Jackson) took away his chances."

Parsons also read portions of letters Jackson had written from jail to his mother and others, in which Jackson urged witnesses to not show up for court and to testify that he was in Charleston at the time of the shooting.

Kostenko gave a brief closing argument. He focused on the fact that only Kersey had testified that Jackson fired the fatal shots. The defense attorney also reminded jurors that two guns were in the car and that Ogboma had heard Kersey cock the gun and tell the victim to give her money.

He said police had not discovered bullet casings on the ground near the victim's body, implying that the casings may have dropped into the car.

"Who really shot Troy? Was it Tremaine? No bullet shell was found on the outside of that car," Kostenko argued. "And with that, I just want the jury to think about it."

He told the jury to find Jackson "not guilty" if they had reasonable doubt.

"If there's any doubt at all, maybe that's the justification of mercy," he added.

Jurors heard that Jackson had pleaded guilty in Kanawha County to manslaughter, but details of the case were not available to jurors.

Jackson was on parole for shooting to death Bryan Rogers in December 2015 on Charleston's West Side over an illegal drug deal. Jackson pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Rogers' shooting in 2017, following two mistrials. He entered a Kennedy plea, which means he pleaded guilty but did not admit guilt.

He was on parole for Rogers' murder when he shot Williams to death in Beckley.

Burnside did not permit Parsons to present details of Rogers' death to Raleigh jurors.