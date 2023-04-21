Jurors in Jacksonville machine-gun trial decide 'where is the line?' in limits of gun law

A Mossberg 22 cal. AR-15 style rifle rests on a countertop at a Jacksonville gun shop in this 2016 photo. Federal prosecutors have charged Clay County business owner Kristopher "Justin" Ervin with viol;ating federal gun laws by selling devices to convert rifles like this into fully automatic machine guns.

The future of two entrepreneurs accused of promoting illegal machine-gun conversion devices rests with jurors who will resume verdict deliberations Friday in Jacksonville’s federal courthouse.

Orange Park business owner Kristopher “Justin” Ervin and Matthew Hoover, a Wisconsin gun dealer whose gun-centered YouTube channel has 180,000 subscribers, have been on trial for two weeks over sales of the stainless-steel cards Ervin marketed online under the brand name Auto Key Card.

Prosecutors have argued etched patterns on the cards outline shapes for equipment colloquially called a “lightning link” that can convert a semiautomatic AR-15 rifle into a fully automatic machine gun that fires round upon round from a single trigger-pull.

This graphic appeared on a website federal agents said Orange Park resident Kristopher Ervin used to sell card-shaped strips of metal etched with a design that could convert a semiautomatic rifle into a machine gun.

Although a buyer would have to follow the etched lines with a cutting tool, prosecutors argued the cards qualified as conversion devices, which the federal government treats like machine guns that have to be registered and regulated under the National Firearms Act of 1934.

“Where is the line? That’s really a question you all will have to face,” Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor told jurors Thursday afternoon, shortly before eight women and four men began deliberating.

Defense attorneys argued the firearms law doesn’t cover their clients because it doesn’t restrict items that could potentially be made into conversion devices but haven’t been yet.

“As long as you do not cut it out … you have not broken the law,” Ervin’s lawyer, Alex King, told the same jury earlier in the afternoon.

The trial included testimony from some Auto Key Card clients who said they had not cut the cards they bought but wanted them on hand in case of dystopian emergencies like a breakdown in social order.

A 12-count indictment finalized last month charged the men with conspiracy and seven counts of illegally distributing unregistered machine-gun conversion devices, as well as three counts for Ervin of possession of unregistered devices and a single banking charge of structuring financial transactions to avoid triggering attention to the account that handled Auto Key Card sales and expenses.

Ervin was first charged in 2021 and Hoover was added as a defendant last year, as prosecutors substituted in new indictments to describe the teamwork that developed between the men.

Matthew Hoover, a Wisconsin gun dealer who talked about Orange Park resident Kristopher J. Ervin's AutoKeyCard in a popular YouTube channel, was indicted with Ervin on gun and conspiracy charges.

Where Ervin struggled to find customers when he began selling Auto Key Cards in 2020, sales surged dramatically when he began sponsoring installments of Hoover’s CRS Firearms YouTube channel. King told jurors the company’s records reflected “somewhere between 900 and 3,000 people” getting Auto Key Cards.

During the trial, prosecutors highlighted email between Ervin and the woman who is now Hoover’s wife, whom Ervin told “your man is one hell of a salesman.”

On his channel, Hoover praised the cards, priced from around $40 for one version to more than $180 for one with multiple designs that were billed as being items like pen holders and bottle openers. He also often criticized the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which enforces the firearms act, and expressed concerns about excessive regulation of guns.

Auto Key Cards “are awesome because they’re stupid cheap,” he said in one segment. “You could drop it in your rifle or, you know, if you’re actually gonna do this legally, this is just a bottle opener.

“What this is, is a novelty,” he continued. “So if someone sees it, they’re like, ‘hey, what is this?’ You explain to them that because laws are so ridiculous and so out of control, if I were to cut on these lines, I would become a felon. How ridiculous is that? It’s just a conversation starter.”

Jurors were sent home Thursday evening with instructions to return to court Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Machine-gun trial goes to Jacksonville jury after arguments on gun law