Jurors find Jupiter father guilty of aggravated child abuse for locking teen in room in garage

WEST PALM BEACH — Jurors on Thursday found a Jupiter father guilty of aggravated child abuse after police said he and his wife confined one of his children to a locked room in his garage for hours at a time.

The six-person jury also found Timothy Ferriter guilty of false imprisonment and child neglect. Circuit Judge Howard Coates will decide Ferriter's sentence on Nov. 16.

Ferriter chose not to testify in his own defense. His team relied on testimony from child psychologists who described his behavior as misguided but not criminal.

At issue for the jury to decide was whether Ferriter's actions rose to the level of child abuse or neglect.

Jupiter police arrested Ferriter and his wife, Tracy, in February 2022 after alleging that the couple kept one of their four children confined for multiple hours it a time in a windowless 8-foot-by-8 structure built in the garage of their Egret Landing home.

Tracy Ferriter's trial will be held at a later date. She sat in the courtroom for most of her husband's trial.

Prosecutors: Jupiter family's home life looked normal but was abusive

In closing remarks, Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley described a child's life that appeared normal to those on the outside, but inside the home was anything but normal.

She spoke of a pattern of abusive behavior against the child during the Ferriters' nearly five years in Arizona and continued over a period of about five to six weeks after the family returned to Jupiter in late December of 2021.

“This treatment, this systemic way in which (the teen) was forced to live, is a crime," Coakley said. "It’s not every moment of the day. There were lots of times when they looked like a normal family. It’s what happened behind closed doors is why we are here."

Investigators discovered the structure after the teen ran away from home in January 2022. The teen was found days later outside Independence Middle School. During their search, police visited the Ferriter home and asked to see the teen's bedroom. The search led them to the garage.

Investigators said the garage structure could only be opened from the outside. Mounted on its ceiling was a doorbell camera, where the family could monitor the movements of whoever was inside, according to police reports.

The teenager was provided with a bucket to use as a toilet, police alleged in charging the couple with aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office later added a charge of child neglect against Timothy Ferriter.

The teenager, who is now in the 10th grade, testified last week, describing being locked in the garage structure as "dehumanizing."

Defense: Parents made mistakes with teen but did nothing criminal

Defense attorney Prya Murad told jurors that Ferriter exhibited poor judgment in responding to the teenager's behavior but did not commit a crime. Murad said the parents struggled in dealing with the teen, who was adopted as a toddler from an orphanage in Vietnam, due to the teen's long-standing behavioral issues.

The teen had a history of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and a condition known as reactive attachment disorder, Tracy Ferriter told investigators prior to her arrest. The disorder keeps children from forming bonds with their family members, and it can lead them to act out or make it difficult for children to accept love.

"This was a poor effort at parenting a child that had issues that the parents didn’t understand," Murad said.

Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told Jupiter police that the teen lied, stole, attacked family members and threatened classmates. The room was a means to discipline the teen and protect other people in the household from harm, they said.

Murad told jurors that the couple tried to get help from therapists, doctors and schools, to no avail.

"The idea that these parents were not involved and not trying is distant from the facts," she said.

During their deliberations, jurors returned to the courtroom to listen to testimony given last week by the teenager's older sibling. The sibling testified from a separate courtroom, appearing over a video feed in the main courtroom. Coates noted difficulties in hearing the sibling's testimony over the video feed and instructed the court to replay audio recorded from the courtroom the sibling appeared in.

The sibling, who is also adopted, told jurors that the teen at the center of the abuse allegations was treated differently from the other children in the home, including sleeping in a similar garage structure in the family's home in Arizona.

