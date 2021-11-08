Jurors are likely to hear from Kyle Rittenhouse in the second week of his homicide trial

Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·3 min read

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial enters its second week Monday, with a key witness expected to take the stand: Gaige Grosskreutz, the last person shot by Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2002.

Prosecutors expect to rest Tuesday, leaving just two days to buttress their case against Rittenhouse, 18, for homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangerment. His attorneys say he acted in self-defense and that he will testify.

Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks back as Kenosha County Sheriff&#39;s deputies enter the courtroom to escort him out of the room during a break in the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 5, 2021 in Kenosha.
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks back as Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies enter the courtroom to escort him out of the room during a break in the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Nov. 5, 2021 in Kenosha.

More: Kenosha officer says scene resembled a 'war zone' as Kyle Rittenhouse tried to surrender

More: Kyle Rittenhouse trial live updates: Day six, week two begins

So far, the state has called about a dozen witnesses, and shown more than a dozen videos to the jury. Some of its best points have been subtle, though they could be amplified through remaining witnesses.

The prosecution pluses

  • No one else who saw Joseph Rosenbaum that night considered him a real threat;

  • Rosenbaum was unarmed;

  • Rittenhouse may have been pursuing Rosenbaum before he began chasing Rittenhouse, who shot him four times at point blank range;

  • No one else among the hundreds involved in the chaos that night, shot anyone;

  • Rittenhouse wandered far from his stated mission of protecting a business at 59th Street and Sheridan Road.

The minuses

  • Clumsy presentation of Rosenbaum’s fiancée opened the door for the defense to ask questions that revealed he was on medication for bipolar disorder;

  • The car shop owner’s testimony that he did not ask Rittenhouse’s group for help, did not seem credible;

  • FBI surveillance video of the moments before Rosenbaum was killed might not be as clear about him being chased by the defendant as the state implies.

More: Car shop owners deny asking Rittenhouse, armed men to protect their property during unrest

Kyle Rittenhouse talks with his attorney, Corey Chirafisi, before a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Wednesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse talks with his attorney, Corey Chirafisi, before a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Wednesday.

Defense lawyers elicited some other testimony that fits their narrative, like getting police to admit the night was chaotic, and there were fewer fires Tuesday night — when people like those in Rittenhouse’s group turned out with weapons — than the prior two nights.

The defense offered a glimpse of its own enhanced version of the FBI aerial surveillance. Attorney Mark Richards has suggested it shows Rosenbaum laid an “ambush” for his client.

The most dramatic testimony came from Richie McGinniss, a videographer who had interviewed Rittenhouse just 14 minutes before he shot and killed Rosenbaum. McGinniss was just 15 feet away, and wound up trying to save Rosenbaum’s life.

Jurors heard a detailed backstory of the whole situation from the very first witness. Dominick Black, 20, explained how he became close friends with Rittenhouse, bought him his AR 15-style rifle, and let him bring it along — though he was only 17 — when they went downtown that night.

Two jurors were dismissed last week: an older male for telling an inappropriate joke to a sheriff’s deputy, and a younger woman who reported complications with her pregnancy.

The remaining 18 jurors were allowed to go home for the weekend, with only the normal admonishments from Judge Bruce Schroeder to not discuss the case with anyone, watch or read any media accounts or commentary about, or do their own research.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Kenosha jurors may hear from Kyle Rittenhouse during 2nd week of trial

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After violent weekend, Indianapolis breaks criminal homicide record with 217 deaths

    A deadly weekend in which three people were killed and at least five others were shot pushed Indianapolis past its criminal homicide record.

  • C.Africa rebel chief Bozize in Chad after govt gains

    Central African Republic (CAR) rebel leader Francois Bozize is in Chad, sources say, a development that coincides with a string of losses to government forces and regional efforts to build a dialogue on the country's crisis.

  • Milwaukee correctional center helps stock shelves food pantries emptied by raging pandemic

    Men at Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center work with a local pastor to donate food grown in the facility's garden to two local pantries.

  • Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high

    Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs. President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 would be paid "non-working days" - an attempt to slow the surge in cases by imposing the strictest nationwide restrictions since the early months of the pandemic last year. The Kremlin said it was early to judge the impact of the shutdown yet, but it cited Moscow's mayor, a close Putin ally, as saying the epidemic in the capital was stabilising.

  • Why The Sudden Surge in School Board Recalls? (And Why Are So Few Successful?)

    Public dissatisfaction with school boards has been building in 2021 as American politics careens from one K-12 controversy to the next: reopening classrooms and mask mandates amid COVID, transgender student rights, critical race theory legislation, etc. Throughout, Americans have become increasingly willing to resort to the seldom-used practice of recalling school board members as a […]

  • Cruz calls 2021 elections 'enormously consequential,' does not rule out 2024 run

    Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rick Scott of Florida weigh in on the 2022 midterms and whether they'll run for president in 2024.

  • Biden denounces Nicaragua's "pantomime election," vows to hold t "autocrat" Ortega accountable

    President Biden called Nicaragua's elections a "sham" Sunday evening, ahead of the expected win of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo.Details: Biden said the "pantomime election" was "neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic," as he pointed to the imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May — "including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before Elect

  • Nashville man convicted in 2019 rape of pregnant woman who jumped from 3rd floor to escape

    A jury found Dantis Lakka-Lako guilty of the 2019 rape after which the pregnant woman survived a jump from a third floor window in her home.

  • Police investigating multiple shootings in Phoenix

    Police are investigating multiple shootings in the Valley, including one near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road that left a man with serious injuries.

  • Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit

    With pressure growing for decisive action out of this year's U.N. climate talks, Barack Obama is bringing his political weight to bear Monday on negotiators for nearly 200 governments, urging them to greater ambition in cutting climate-wrecking emissions and dealing with the mounting damage. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is the former American president's first since he helped deliver the triumph of the 2015 Paris climate accord, when nations committed to cutting fossil fuel and agricultural emissions fast enough to keep the Earth's warming below catastrophic levels.

  • 90-year-old man robbed inside Manhattan apartment by armed suspects

    When he opened the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and the victim's cellphone&nbsp;while the other suspect stayed at the front of the apartment and acted as a lookout.

  • Iowa students accused of killing high school Spanish teacher

    Nohema Graber had been reported missing several hours before her body was discovered in a nearby park.

  • This Troubling News Could Send Pot Stocks Crashing This Week

    One of the reasons many U.S. marijuana stocks are undervalued right now is that they can't reach a broad pool of investors. The federal ban on marijuana prevents them from trading on major exchanges like the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Marijuana companies in the U.S. also struggle to obtain funding as many banks shun them out of fear of facing repercussions from the federal government.

  • Carla Esparza congratulates Rose Namajunas: ‘It will be an honor to run this back when you are ready’

    The two fought one another in the inaugural UFC women's strawweight title fight in 2014.

  • Mock-ups of U.S. warships detected in China

    China's military has built targets that resemble U.S. Navy warships in the Taklamakan desert in the northwestern Xinjiang region, according to satellite images captured by Maxar.Why it matters: The mock-ups of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and destroyer reflect the Chinese government's efforts to expand anti-carrier capabilities, "specifically against the U.S. Navy," per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free American officials

  • Survivor expected to testify in Rittenhouse trial's 2nd week

    A man who suffered a severe arm injury when he was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during a night of protests against racial injustice is expected to testify this week as prosecutors near the end of their case in Rittenhouse's murder trial. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse, was shot in the arm moments after Rittenhouse fatally shot two others in the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Testimony during the first week of Rittenhouse's trial showed bystanders came to Grosskreutz's aid and placed a tourniquet on his arm before loading him into a vehicle that rushed him to a hospital.

  • ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call out Pat Sajak for causing Joey Fatone to lose a puzzle

    Former NSYNC star Joey Fatone was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Sunday, where he was joined by Boyz II Men members Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris. And while Morris and Stockman both found success on the hour-long show, Fatone struggled. At one point during the second game of the episode, Fatone was denied the win for a Before and After puzzle that was supposed to be, “Stretch Mark Wahlberg” when he said, “Stretch Mark Mark Wahlberg.” But viewers watching at home took to Twitter to say that it was actually host Pat Sajak’s fault, saying that he made a mistake that prompted Joey to say Mark twice. “‘Before & After’ is the category,” Sajak told the contestants. “That's one of those where you mash two things together, like we would say -- ‘It'd be Wanya Morris and Morris the Cat.’ Then we'd put them together. Just an example.” And while some were quick to call out Sajak for not properly explaining the rules, others wondered why Fatone didn’t know the rules already.

  • Shooting at San Diego Zoo Safari Park leaves 1 injured, SDPD investigating

    Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.

  • 2 Iowa Teens Charged With Murder in Killing of Spanish Teacher at Local High School

    Two high school students in Iowa were charged with first-degree murder and a conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of a Spanish teacher.

  • Arrests made after fight breaks out at Fresno State game

    Our own Action News camera caught one of the men swinging at Fresno police officers as they tried breaking up the fight.