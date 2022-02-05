Jurors find Lima man not guilty in assault case

Feb. 4—LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for approximately two hours Wednesday before returning a not guilty verdict against a Lima man charged with an offense of violence.

Christian Coronado was indicted in the summer of 2021 on a charge of felonious assault which alleged he had caused serious physical harm to Stacy Smith.

According to court documents, Allen County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at approximately 10:45 p.m. on June 26 to Tractor Supply Company on Harding Highway in reference to an assault. Deputies found Smith lying face down in the parking lot.

Witnesses said a white truck had pulled into the parking lot and Coronado and Smith exited the vehicle. They appeared to be fighting, witnesses said, and Coronado was then seen striking Smith with a closed fist. Smith fell to the ground and appeared unconscious, the witness told deputies at the time.

Coronado was sentenced last month to eight years in prison after his conviction by a separate jury on an aggravated burglary charge. A mandatory three-year sentence for the use of a firearm will be served first.

In that case Coronado was found to have struck Frederick Collins in the head and face with a handgun in an alcohol-fueled altercation. He was on probation at the time of the offense.