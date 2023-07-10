Jurors in Lucy Letby murder trial retire to consider verdict

Lucy Letby

The jury in the trial of Lucy Letby, the nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder ten more, has retired to begin considering its verdict.

The judge, Mr Justice Goss, asked the jury to retire after completing his summing up of ten months of evidence at Manchester Crown Court.

Miss Letby, 33, is accused of attacking 17 premature or ill babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Prosecutors claim she either injected the infants with air, poisoned them with insulin, deliberately overfed them or sabotaged their breathing tubes during a killing spree.

She is facing 22 separate counts against 17 infants but has denied all the charges.

Prosecutors claim Miss Letby, who worked in the hospital’s neonatal ward, was a “constant and malevolent presence” whenever a child collapsed.

But her defence team has argued that she is being blamed for “poor performance and bad outcomes” on the unit which they argued was overworked and understaffed.

Miss Letby was first arrested in July 2018 and was charged more than two years later in November 2020.

The trial began on October 4 last year and Miss Letby has been in custody throughout.

