Jurors find mom not guilty of felonious assault

May 29—LIMA — Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Friday before returning a split verdict in the trial of a Lima woman accused of physically abusing her 7-month-old daughter more than two years ago.

Jurors found that Cheyenne Hooper, 23, was not guilty of the most serious charge against her, a second-degree felony count of felonious assault that alleged she knowingly caused physical harm to her daughter, Lyla Stratton.

Hooper was found guilty of a second-degree felony count of endangering children that alleged she did abuse and cause serious physical harm to the child. She showed little emotion as the verdicts were read.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation for Hooper and, over the objection of prosecutors, allowed the woman to remain free on bond. As a condition of that bond Hooper is to report daily to the Allen County Sheriff's Office until sentence is passed. No sentencing date was set.

Hooper maintained throughout the investigation by law enforcement and again from the witness stand during the trial that the injuries suffered by her infant daughter were the result of a fall from a bed at the family's home on Cortlandt Avenue in Lima.

After a week of at-times contentious testimony and verbal confrontations between defense attorneys and prosecutors, jurors heard closing arguments Friday morning and began their deliberations shortly before noon. By 4:30 p.m. a verdict was at hand.

According to testimony during the trial, Lyla Stratton suffered what multiple medical experts described as abusive head trauma on the morning of March 13, 2019, when she was in the care of her mother. The girl was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center and then was immediately transferred via LifeFlight to Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus.

Dr. Catherine Huber, a child abuse pediatrician at Children's Hospital, testified the infant experienced bleeding on the brain, a brain shift, injuries to the neck area and retinal hemorrhages "that were not consistent with injuries from a simple fall."

Dr. Randall Schlievert, director of the child abuse program at Mercy Heath in Toledo, testified Wednesday that "abusive head trauma is the likely cause of (Lyla's) injuries and I believe she was physically abused."

Defense attorneys called in a pediatric neurologist from New York to testify that he disagreed with the conclusion of other medical professionals that the injuries suffered by Lyla Stratton could not have been as a result of that fall.

Prosecutors during their closing arguments labeled the paid testimony of Dr. Daniel Adler, a pediatric neurologist with practices in New York and New Jersey, as being sloppy, incomplete and far outside the mainstream of commonly accepted medical opinion. Jurors failed to embrace that assertion.