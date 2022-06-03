Jurors now deliberate Jean Jacques' fate: Casey Chadwick murder retrial comes to an end.

NEW LONDON – For the second time in six years, the fate of the man accused of murdering a Norwich woman is in the hands of a jury.

After 10 days of evidence presentation, attorneys defending and prosecuting 47-year-old Jean Jacques in the stabbing death of Casey Chadwick made their closing arguments to 12 jurors and three alternates on Thursday in New London Superior Court.

Jacques was found guilty in 2016 of murdering the 25-year-old Chadwick and stashing her body in her Spaulding Street apartment. That conviction – and its accompanying 60-year sentence – was later overturned by the state Supreme Court on the grounds of an illegal search by Norwich police.

Jean Jacques, accused of killing 25-year-old Casey Chadwick in Norwich seven years ago listens to his attorney Sebastian DeSantis Wednesday during his murder retrial at New London Superior Court.

A new jury was given the case to deliberate on late Thursday afternoon.

The prosecution team of assistant state’s attorneys Christa Baker and Marissa Goldberg allege Jacques killed Chadwick in a fit of rage and stole cocaine and marijuana stored at her residence by her boyfriend, Jean Joseph – the same man who discovered Chadwick’s bloodied body.

Baker said the fact that a murder was committed was never in question.

“The issue is who stabbed Casey Chadwick to death,” she said to jurors before recapping the state’s evidence.

More: For Casey Chadwick's family, murder retrial leads to a cascade of emotions

Baker said Jacques days before Chadwick’s murder was a drug dealer and user without drugs. She said phone records showed Jacques was at Chadwick’s apartment in the hours leading to her death and soon after was suddenly flush with cocaine to sell.

Baker said when Jacques was arrested as part of a drug sting the day Chadwick's body was found, detectives noticed several fresh cuts on his hands. Lab tests later confirmed his blood was found in Chadwick’s apartment and her blood on his clothes.

More: Jail mate claims Jacques told him he 'killed someone,' as trial nears end

Baker said two confidential jail informants testified Jacques confessed to killing a woman, with one providing details – including a time of death – only known to the killer. She said an acquaintance of Jacques also testified to receiving a letter from the defendant pleading for an alibi.

Story continues

Did Jacques' lawyer provide reasonable doubt?

Jacques’ lawyer, Sebastian DeSantis, cast a wide net in his closing statements in an effort to raise the prospect of reasonable doubt and an acquittal for his client.

DeSantis said while Jacques was likely in Chadwick’s apartment during the early morning hours of her death – something Jacques has repeatedly denied – that’s not enough for a conviction, nor was the presence of his blood.

“Being at the scene of a crime does not make you a murderer,” he said. “It’s important for justice to be done and the right person be held responsible. Because Mr. Jacques didn’t do it.”

More: Witness claims Casey Chadwick's boyfriend had blood-covered hands the night of her death

DeSantis intimated that Chadwick’s boyfriend may have killed her in a “rageful moment” of jealousy.

“If anyone snapped, just think about Joseph,” he said.

DeSantis also cast aspirations on the Norwich Police Department investigation stating detectives immediately set their sights on Jacques as the likely culprit and failed to investigate any other potential perpetrators.

“It was Jacques from the get-go,” he said.

DeSantis painted a picture of the state’s jail house informant witnesses as hardened opportunists willing to lie for a shot at their freedom.

More: Norwich murder suspect 'adamant' police video was faked. He was talked out of testifying.

Baker, during her final address to the jury, dismissed DeSantis’ version of events as fanciful at best.

“The blood doesn’t lie,” she said. “The cuts don’t lie.”

The jury will continue its deliberations on Friday.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Attorneys give closing statement in murder retrial of Jean Jacques