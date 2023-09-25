Jurors reach a verdict in the Stafford brothers' trial for Ethan Liming's death

After more than two days of deliberations, Summit County jurors have reached a verdict in the Stafford brothers' trial for charges stemming from Ethan Liming's death.

Jurors deliberated all day Thursday and Friday and resumed their talks Monday morning. They announced they had reached a verdict about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The much-anticipated verdict will be read shortly in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom.

Brothers Tyler, front, and DeShawn Stafford, rear, stand with their attorneys Donald Gallick and Jon Sinn on Sept. 18 as they stand trial on charges related to the death of Ethan Liming last June at the Summit County Courthouse.

The Stafford’s four-day trial in Summit County Common Pleas Court wrapped up late Wednesday, with jurors not beginning their deliberations until Thursday morning.

O'Brien read jurors the Allen charge about 10:45 a.m. Monday, encouraging them to try to reach a consensus on all the charges. At that point, she said jurors were deadlocked on some charges.

Prosecutors said the Staffords went too far when they fought with Liming on the night of June 2 after Liming and three of his friends shot gel-pellet guns at them as they were playing basketball at the I Promise School.

Liming, 17, who attended Firestone High School, was punched in the face and knocked out. He fell backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Ethan Liming, 17.

Attorneys for the Staffords, though, said witnesses gave conflicting accounts of who did what in the dark parking lot that night. They also said the brothers were defending themselves and each other. They said the burden was on prosecutors to prove this wasn’t self-defense.

More: Summit County jurors continue to deliberate in brothers' trial for Ethan Liming's death

The trial is one of the most high-profile in Summit County in recent history, with many people having opinions about what charges were filed or not filed and whether race has played a role in the case. Police and Liming's family, though, have insisted race has had no bearing on the case.

Stafford brothers and their cousin were initially charged with murder

The Stafford brothers and their cousin, Donovon Jones, were initially charged with murder in Liming’s death.

A Summit County grand jury, however, indicted all three on lesser charges, with the brothers both facing the most serious charge of involuntary manslaughter.

More: Self-defense or manslaughter? Brothers to go on trial for Ethan Liming's death

Jones was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of assault and received a suspended jail sentence.

Deshawn Stafford, 21, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, first- and third-degree felonies, and one count each of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tyler Stafford, 20, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The first-degree manslaughter charge carries a penalty of up to 11 years in prison, while the third-degree version has a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Liming’s friends, officers and pathologist testify during trial

The Stafford brothers’ trial included testimony from Liming’s three friends who were there on the night of his death, detectives and officers, and the pathologist who did Liming’s autopsy.

The pathologist found that Liming died from blunt force trauma to his head. He said Liming may have died within seconds or minutes of falling and hitting his head.

Deshawn and Tyler chose not to testify, and the defense put on no witnesses.

DeShawn Stafford listens to Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Matt Kuhn give his closing argument Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O'Brien's courtroom.

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Matt Kuhn said during his closing argument that the Staffords and Jones escalated the situation by turning a prank into a fight that was at times three on one, with Liming’s friends not entering the fray.

“Their behavior caused the death of Ethan Liming,” Kuhn said. “They were committing assault on him. It was not a fight. They were attacking him.”

Jon Sinn, though, who represents Deshawn, said in his closing argument that it’s unclear because of conflicting testimony from Liming’s friends who did what during the fight. He also said, even if Deshawn did deliver the punch that resulted in Liming falling, Deshawn did so because he was defending himself and his younger brother.

“In the state of Ohio, you are allowed to use force in self-defense or the defense of another,” Sinn said. “You don’t have to back up from a fight.”

Attorney Donald Gallick, who represented Tyler, argued that no evidence was presented that Tyler caused Liming’s death.

This is a developing story.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Verdict reached in the Stafford brothers' trial in Summit court