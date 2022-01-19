Jurors recommend life in prison for McClendon

Jan. 18—UPDATE

A Payne County jury has found Tommy McClendon Jr., 26, guilty on two counts of felony murder in the fatal crash that killed two local residents in November 2019.

They recommended life in prison for both counts of felony murder.

After the bailiff read the verdict, the second stage of the trial began, so jurors could be informed about McClendon's two prior convictions before recommending a punishment.

"This, ladies and gentlemen is where we will provide the history of the defendant," Payne County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Etherington said during his first opening argument.

McClendon was convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while his driver's license was suspended on July 17, 2018. The second felony case charged him with attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been suspended, operating a motor vehicle with expired tags. He also was convicted of these charges in July 2018. He was sentenced to five years, with all but one year suspended in both cases.

Payne County Jail Administrator Gina Hutchison testified that she reviewed the prior booking information from 2018 and compared it to this murder case to confirm that McClendon committed all instances.

Hobbs was given a chance to give an opening argument and said they were limited on what they could do at this stage. He didn't have any witnesses to call.

Both sides rested again and then gave closing arguments.

Etherington went over the two punishment options, life in prison or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"One means he gets out, the other doesn't," he said.

Hobbs delivered his closing argument and asked the jury to give his client hope. He will be in his mid-60s if granted parole after serving at least 38 years and three months in prison.

" Ladies and gentlemen, I ask you to consider one thing, hope," Hobbs said. "Hope is life ... with life without parole, he would have no reason to live."

Etherington delivered the final closing argument for the second stage and said the victims didn't get hope. He said McClendon essentially combined two prior crimes into one and "killed two people." Etherington argued life without parole is the only "just" option.

The collision killed Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, one day before Thanksgiving.

Police alleged McClendon had been fleeing pursuit when he crashed his truck into their car on State Highway 51 west of Yale.

Before the verdict, Payne County Assistant District Attorney Jose Villareal went over the jury instructions, evidence heard throughout the last week, and elements he believes were met to find McClendon guilty.

During the trial, defense counsel Royce Hobbs argued his client may not have heard the sirens from Yale Police Chief Phillip Kelly when he began pursuing McClendon. This was also brought up in the closing argument.

"Chief Kelly testified to you that it did happen," Villareal told the jury.

He also told the jury McClendon didn't care about what had happened during the pursuit leading up to the fatal collision and after the crash.

"When the defendant crashed into them, he didn't care ... until it got dark and cold," Villareal said. "That is why, ladies and gentlemen, I ask you to care."

Hobbs gave his closing argument and told the jury he advocated for McClendon.

"I have a job to do, and I intend to do it to the best of my ability," he said.

He started with the narrative of the collision and called it a "false narrative" by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Harper.

"The investigation into this case started with a false narrative ... and that false narrative started with the eluding," Hobbs said.

He told the jury if there wasn't an eluding, McClendon couldn't be found guilty of felony murder.

The next point Hobbs mentioned was the speed discrepancy between Kelly and McClendon.

"Ladies and gentlemen, for Chief Kelly to go that distance ... he's gotta go twice the distance," Hobbs said. "How fast did he have to go? More than 108 mph."

He also went over the police interview where McClendon told police he was permitted to use the reported stolen truck. He alleged the owner said it was stolen because he couldn't get enough "dope."

Hobbs told the jury the only thing left is speeding and running a stop sign, which doesn't indicate McClendon didn't care because he slowed down and thought he could beat the vehicle the victims were in.

"As he's approaching the intersection, he did slow down ... if you examine that evidence," Hobbs said. "Is that someone who doesn't care, or is that someone who made bad judgment?"

Etherington delivered the final closing argument before the jury deliberated.

He told the jury everyone is here today because of the conduct of McClendon and brought into question the statement about the stolen truck.

"Why was he running ... in a truck that wasn't stolen ... if it wasn't stolen," Etherington asked the jury.

He also said if McClendon wasn't eluding Kelly, why didn't he stop at the stop sign.

"He hit the car with such force it ran into a pole and broke into thirds ... and we just want to talk about running a stop sign," Etherington asked.

He also went over the false narrative statement Hobbs brought up in his closing argument.

"Again, why are we here? We're not here because of Chief Kelly or Trooper Harper," Etherington said. "We're here because of the defendant."

He asked the jury to return a guilty verdict for both counts of felony murder.

McClendon is being held without bond in the county jail and is scheduled to reappear for formal sentencing in February.

A presentence investigation was ordered and the defense will be allowed to call two witnesses for the sentencing.