Jurors render verdicts for each of three defendants in Columbus gang murder trial

The jury has reached verdicts in the trial of three alleged gangsters accused of killing two Columbus teenagers and wounding two more during a 2021 gang war.

The defendants were Homer Upshaw, 28; his brother Terrance Upshaw, 31; and Rodderick Glanton, 28.

They were accused of acting in the interest of the Marlow street gang when they opened fire on a Dodge Dart at Seventh Avenue and 32nd Street on June 14, 2021.

The shooting killed driver Jesse Ransom, 17, and back seat passenger Saiveon Pugh, 18, and wounded Ta’Journey Lee. 16, and Wandray Harris, 19.

Police said the four teens were members of the Zohannon street gang, and defense attorneys claimed the victims had targeted their clients for a drive-by shooting, so the suspects shot first in self-defense.

The jury did not agree that argument, finding the defendants guilty on all counts.

Judge Gil McBride set their sentencings for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29. They face life in prison.

Here are the charges:.

For Glanton, they were:

Seven counts of violating the state Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act:

Two counts of malice or deliberate murder: Guilty.

Two counts of felony murder: Guilty.

Four counts of aggravated assault: Guilty.

Three counts of first-degree criminal damage to property: Guilty.

One count of using a gun to commit a felony: Guilty.

For Homer Upshaw, they were:

Eight counts of violating the state Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act: Guilty.

Two counts of malice or deliberate murder: Guilty.

Four counts of felony murder: Guilty.

Four counts of aggravated assault: Guilty.

Three counts of first-degree criminal damage to property: Guilty.

One count of using a gun to commit a felony: Guilty.

One count of being a convicted felon with a firearm: Guilty.

One count of trafficking marijuana: Guilty.

For Terrance Upshaw, they were:

Seven counts of violating the state Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act: Guilty.

Two counts of malice or deliberate murder: Guilty.

Two counts of felony murder: Guilty.

Four counts of aggravated assault: Guilty.

Three counts of first-degree criminal damage to property: Guilty.

One count of using a gun to commit a felony: Guilty.

Homer Upshaw, 28, right, is represented by attorney William Kendrick.

The evidence

The shooting happened outside a house across the road from Wilson Homes, a complex police described as a 20-building housing area at 3400 Eighth Ave.

The suspects were in a single-family home in the 3100 block of Seventh Avenue, which prosecutors called a “trap house” where the men sold drugs.

Wilson Homes “has cameras all over it,” a police officer testified, and they recorded the teens’ Dodge Dart pass the house five times, before it crashed into a parked car after flashes of gunfire from outside the house.

The video was not close or clear enough to recognize faces, but it showed bystanders walk to and from the wrecked car, some reaching inside, before police arrived.

The first officer to find the shot-up Dodge said a woman was standing nearby, staring at it. “They’re all dead,” she told him.

Though about 60 bullets were fired at the car, only two or three shots were fatal.

Those bullets came from the same gun, a rifle that left 27 cartridge casings at the shooting scene, all from 7.62-millimeter rounds, according to state firearms expert Catherine Jordan.

Prosecutors said Glanton fired that rifle from the front steps of the Seventh Avenue house the suspects came from.

Homer Upshaw shot a .223-caliber rifle at the car, and Terrance Upshaw fired a 9-millimeter pistol at it, prosecutors said.

Lead prosecutor Cara Convery said no shots were fired from the teens’ car, though they had at least two guns inside.

Pugh was found in the back seat with a .22-caliber rifle in his lap, and Lee, the front-seat passenger, admitted having a 9-millimeter pistol that was never found.

Defense attorneys claimed bystanders walking to and from the car after the shooting likely removed other firearms.

Homer Upshaw was represented by William Kendrick; Terrance Upshaw by Shevon Thomas II; and Glanton by Allen C. Jones.

Lead prosecutor Cara Convery makes her closing argument to jurors Monday morning.