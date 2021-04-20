Jurors to resume deliberations in Derek Chauvin murder trial

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Allen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Allen

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Jurors are due to begin a second day of deliberations on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an arrest last May.

The 12 sequestered jurors were expected to consider three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders and medical experts, along with hours of video evidence that make up the most high-profile U.S. police misconduct case in decades.

Chauvin, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree "depraved mind" murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After listening to closing arguments for most of Monday, the jury must reach a unanimous verdict on each charge to convict or acquit. A single hold-out would result in a mistrial, although the state could then try Chauvin again.

Chauvin pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes outside the grocery store where Floyd had been accused of buying cigarettes with a fake $20 bill.

The case hinges on whether the jury believes the prosecution argument that Chauvin used excessive, and therefore illegal, force that killed Floyd. The defense has countered that Chauvin behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would," and sought to raise doubts about the cause of Floyd's death, saying heart disease or even the exhaust fumes from the nearby police car may have been factors.

The jury is comprised of four white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, according to court records. The court has promised to shield their identities until some time after they give their verdict.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in Minneapolis; Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Oscars nominee 'Sound of Metal' puts rare spotlight on deaf culture

    Paul Raci, nominated for an Oscar for playing a drug abuse counselor who has lost his hearing in "Sound of Metal," said the most common response he receives from deaf people about the film is "how cool you show a bunch of deaf addicts." "That sounds a little strange," Raci said in an interview, "but they're just happy that you're showing them in a light that makes them normal, like you and I. They have the same struggles." Advocates hope that praise for "Sound of Metal," one of the best picture contenders at Sunday's Academy Awards, and other films will lead to more movies featuring people with disabilities.

  • Exclusive: Why a U.S. hospital and oil company turned to facial recognition

    Deployments of facial recognition from Israeli startup AnyVision show how the surveillance software has gained adoption across the United States even as regulatory and ethical debates about it rage. The technology finds certain faces in photos or videos, with banks representing one sector that has taken interest in systems from AnyVision or its many competitors to improve security and service. Cedars-Sinai's main hospital uses AnyVision facial recognition to give staff a heads-up about individuals known for violence, drug fraud or using different names at the emergency room, three sources said.

  • Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate

    The jurors who sat quietly off-camera through three weeks of draining testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death moved into the spotlight Tuesday, still out of sight but now in control of verdicts awaited by a skittish city. The jury, anonymous by order of the judge and sequestered now until they reach a verdict, spent just a few hours on their task Monday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

  • U.S. mass shootings strain coroners' offices, 'the last responders'

    After a gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center last week - the city's third mass shooting this year - the chief deputy coroner spoke of the toll the deaths had taken on her coworkers. John Fudenberg knows such strain all too well. In 2017, after a gunman killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas, Fudenberg's staff at the Clark County Coroner's Office was responsible for telling families their loved ones were dead.

  • Travis Barker said Kourtney Kardashian was a 'blessing' in an Instagram post for her birthday

    Travis Barker posted a photo dump on Instagram in honor of Kourtney Kardashian's birthday with a caption calling her "a blessing to this world."

  • Jury Deliberations Begin In Derek Chauvin Trial

    UPDATE, 2:23 PM PT: Jury deliberations are beginning in the Derek Chauvin trial after a day-long series of closing arguments as to whether the former Minneapolis police officer is guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd. With the jury out of the room, Judge Peter A. Cahill denied a defense motion for a […]

  • 3 killed as police crack down on hard-line group in Pakistan

    A crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesting supporters of a banned Islamist party left at least three people dead and 20 others injured Sunday, a police official and a party spokesman said. Lahore police spokesman Rana Arif said supporters of the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan party attacked police with a petrol bomb and took custody of five police officers, including Deputy Superintendent Umar Farooq Baluch.

  • He was a juror for the Rodney King trial. Here's what he said the Chauvin panel is enduring.

    Jurors in high-profile trials related to police violence have described wrestling with their decisions, suffering mental health issues and facing public ridicule.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: When will we have a verdict?

    Jury will begin deliberating following closing arguments

  • EXPLAINER: Did mask hamper Chauvin's image at murder trial?

    The mask that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was required to wear during most of his trial in George Floyd ’s death hid his reaction to testimony, including any signs of sympathy or remorse that legal experts said could make a difference to jurors. As his attorney delivered closing arguments in his defense, his mask came off. Coronavirus concerns forced Chauvin and other participants to wear masks except when they were addressing the court.

  • George W Bush returns to political stage to promote controversial new book 'Portraits of Immigrants'

    George W Bush, the former US president, has painted portraits of 43 immigrants that will be released in a controversial new book about immigration. The 74-year-old has painted portraits of 43 immigrants and written their stories in "Out of Many, One" but has come under fire after critics pointed to his record as president which included setting up the scandal–plagued Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. The media blitz includes an op-ed in the Washington Post, a ‘virtual conversation’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger, an appearance on a late-night talk show and interviews with several major broadcasters. The hobbyist painter has previously created a number of works on world leaders and military veterans but has now turned his focus to immigrants in America, trying to “humanise” the debate. “I do want to say to Congress, 'Please put aside all the harsh rhetoric about immigration, “ he said in an interview with CBS. “'Please put aside trying to score political points on either side.' I hope I can help set a tone that is more respectful about the immigrant, which may lead to reform of the system." But Mr Bush has already taken a swipe at the current immigration system in the United States, calling it “broken.” A statement on the Bush Centre website says: “Every year that goes by without reforming our broken immigration system means missed opportunities to ensure the future prosperity, vitality, and security of our nation.”

  • 'No place for you': Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

    Seema Gandotra, sick with the coronavirus, gasped for breath in an ambulance for 10 hours, as it tried unsuccessfully at six hospitals in India's sprawling capital to find an open bed. Rajiv Tiwari, whose oxygen levels began falling after he tested positive for the virus, has the opposite problem: He identified an open bed, but the 30-something resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh can't get to it. Such tragedies are familiar from surges in other parts of the world — but were largely unknown in India, which was able to prevent a collapse in its health system last year through a harsh lockdown.

  • EXPLAINER: State, defense differ on impact of Floyd drug use

    The effect George Floyd's drug use had on his health and his death remained a key thread as attorneys delivered closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin's defense attorney has repeatedly argued that Floyd's death was caused by his use of illegal drugs and underlying health conditions, while prosecutors worked to convince jurors that Chauvin killed the Black man by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

  • At least 12 EU countries confident of July vaccine target -EU's Breton

    At least 12 of the European Union's 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, the EU executive's vaccine task force chief said on Tuesday. The European Commission has set a target of inoculating 70% of the EU's adult population by the end of this summer, banking on a big increase in vaccine deliveries to accelerate its vaccination drive. "We are confident that we will be able to deliver enough doses but it is true also that it is up to member states to organise themselves to be ready for that," European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told an Irish parliamentary committee.

  • Black Lives Matter Protesters March in Minneapolis as Jury Deliberates Derek Chauvin Trial

    Protesters marched in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 19, as the jury retired to deliberate in the trial of police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged over the death of George Floyd.This video uploaded by thecastledanger shows crowds making their way through streets in Minneapolis.Chauvin has pled not guilty to all three of his charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Credit: thecastledanger via Storyful

  • Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer in shooting gets historic $8 million settlement

    Attorneys say it’s the largest settlement for a police-involved shooting in Iowa history.

  • The Latest: Malaysian opposition seeks end to emergency

    Malaysian opposition lawmakers led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted a petition to the country’s king on Tuesday seeking an end to a coronavirus emergency so Parliament can resume. The king approved Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s plan for an emergency in early January to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but critics said it was a political ruse to help the embattled leader stay in power amid challenges to his leadership. Mahathir, 95, accused Muhyiddin of using the king’s name as a shield against critics, making many Malays angry with the monarch instead.

  • 10 of our favorite beachfront restaurants across Florida

    The best beachfront restaurants on Anna Maria Island, Clearwater Beach, Daytona, Fort Myers, Jacksonville Beach, Melbourne, Miami, Pensacola and more.

  • The rare clots people get after taking COVID-19 vaccines are different from other clots and require special treatment

    The CDC has issues special guidance for the specific post-vaccine clots, known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia, or VITT.

  • Biden will speak after Chauvin verdict, has been in touch with local authorities: White House

    The White House has begun taking steps to prepare for the outcome in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday, noting the administration was in touch with local officials as closing statements in the trial got underway. The president recently spoke to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and top White House officials are engaging with civil rights leaders, as well as mayors in Minnesota and across the country, according to a White House official. Psaki added that Biden is expected to deliver remarks after the jury delivers their verdict, though the White House declined to provide further specifics when asked by ABC News.