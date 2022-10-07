Jurors resume deliberations in second Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury
Jack Queen
·2 min read

By Jack Queen

(Reuters) - A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations on Friday in a case to decide how much in damages conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Closing arguments concluded on Thursday after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations.

Jones claimed for years that the massacre was staged by the government as part of a plot to take away Americans' guns.

In August, another jury found that Jones and his company must pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents in a similar case in Austin, Texas, where the headquarters of Jones' Infowars website is located.

Lawyers for the families of eight Sandy Hook victims in closing arguments on Thursday said Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, cashed in for years on lies about the shooting, which drove traffic to his Infowars website and sales of products there.

Meanwhile, the victims' families suffered a decade-long campaign of harassment and death threats by Jones’ followers, plaintiffs' attorney Chris Mattei told jurors.

“Every single one of these families (was) drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” Mattei said.

Jones’ lawyer Norman Pattis countered during his closing argument that the plaintiffs had shown scant evidence of quantifiable losses. Pattis urged jurors to ignore the political undercurrents in the case.

“This is not a case about politics, I remind you that,” he said. “It’s about how much to compensate the plaintiffs.”

The trial was marked by weeks of anguished testimony from the families, who filled the gallery each day and took turns recounting how Jones’ lies about Sandy Hook compounded their grief. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting is also a plaintiff in the case.

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting occurred, also testified and briefly threw the trial into chaos as he railed against his “liberal” critics and refused to apologize to the families.

Jones' lawyers have said that they hope to void most of the payout in the Texas case before it is approved by a judge, calling it excessive under state law.

(Reporting by Jack Queen; Editing by Amy Stevens and Mark Porter)

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn't happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

  • A judge called out Alex Jones' lawyer for 'highly improper' personal attacks against the Sandy Hook attorneys in his closing arguments

    Alex Jones' lawyer Norm Pattis was reprimanded for telling the jury that his opposing counsel would "attack" him in their rebuttal.

  • Bosnia election officials investigate possible vote-rigging

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s election authorities expressed concerns Friday over widespread problems at polling stations and reports of irregularities and vote-rigging in the general election last weekend. Members of the country’s central, multi-ethnic election commission shared their concerns a day after thousands of people protested in Banja Luka, the main city in Bosnia’s Serb-run part, alleging that a pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, rigged the vote on Sunday to win the position that he sought. Dodik, the most powerful Bosnian Serb politician since 2006, denied the allegations, including a claim by protesters that poll workers loyal to his political party, SNSD, had altered vote tallies to reduce the number of ballots cast for his contender, Jelena Trivic, and hand him the victory.

  • Sanctioned Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Turns Up in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- A $500 million megayacht that’s connected to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov has mysteriously ended up in Hong Kong after a more than week-long voyage from the port of Vladivostok where it was last anchored.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of Sa

  • Sandy Hook families spent weeks testifying about all the ways Alex Jones' hoax lies caused them to be harassed on the street, online, and in their own homes

    Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Thursday after Jones declined to testify. A jury will decide how much Jones owes the 15 plaintiffs.

  • This linebacker could be the missing piece in New England

    Should the Patriots consider making a splash at linebacker before the trade deadline? Patriots Wire's Cam Garrity thinks so.

  • Nexus office searched by state and county police. Here's some background.

    Here's a quick history of the company and its past dealings with law enforcement and the courts, and links to previous stories about Nexus.

  • Judy Tenuta, the 'Love Goddess' comedienne and actress, dead at 72

    The comedienne and actress Judy Tenuta, known as the "Love Goddess," died on Thursday at the age of 72. Her publicist confirmed that she died of ovarian cancer at her home in Los Angeles.

  • Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial

    Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Deliberations in the civil trial began late Thursday afternoon but soon broke up for the day. Last year, Jones was found liable for damages.

  • Andre Iguodala backs Jordan Poole, Draymond Green after Warriors practice flap

    When word of a Draymond Green-Jordan Poole practice kerfuffle hit NBA Twitter late Wednesday night, Andre Igoudala came to his Warriors teammates' defense on Twitter.

  • WATCH: Sungjae Im nearly holes out from the rocky Nevada desert at TPC Summerlin

    Facing a blind shot from well below the level of the green, Im settled in and hit what was nearly an all-time great shot.

  • Lawyer: Porter Burks' family will sue Detroit police officers

    Attorneys for the family of Porter Burks, the Detroit man shot by police said they will be filing a lawsuit against the officers who shot 38 rounds.

  • YouTuber Joel Haver Addresses Claims That Saturday Night Live Stole His Sketch

    After Oct. 1's Saturday Night Live episode, fans began noticing similarities between the episode's "Charmin Bears" skit and an animated video by YouTuber Joel Haver. Watch his response here.

  • Arizona Senate debate: Democrat Mark Kelly, Republican Blake Masters face off Thursday: what to expect

    In Arizona, The two are expected to clash over issues that have dominated other competitive races this election season such as inflation and abortion.

  • Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

    An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

  • ‘Special place in hell’ for suspect in California kidnapping, killings: Sheriff

    Sheriff Vern Warnke of Merced County, California, gives an update after a family was kidnapped and later found dead.

  • New NASA Pic of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa Is the Most Detailed One Yet

    Steven Hobbs via GettyNASA’s Jupiter-orbiting space probe Juno just snapped the most high resolution pic of one of the gas giant’s moons yet.The spacecraft captured a close-up shot of the icy Europa during a flyby on September 29 using its Stellar Reference Unit (SRU), a star-tracker camera used to help orient Juno. The image reveals a 93-mile by 125-mile section of the moon’s surface that includes crisscrossing ice ridges along with dark spots that researchers believe could be indicating a volc

  • South Korea makes first arrest in Terra-LUNA investigation

    South Korean prosecutors have arrested a Terraform Labs employee, in their first arrest under the investigation of the Terra-LUNA collapse. A bench warrant, which allows law enforcement to take suspects into custody, was issued on Wednesday for the arrested employee. See related article: Terra CEO Do Kwon to lose his passport within a month Fast […]

  • School shooter chose Valentine's Day to ruin it forever

    Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz calmly told a psychologist why he picked Valentine’s Day to massacre 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago: Because no one loved him, he wanted to ruin the holiday forever for anyone associated with the school. Prosecutors concluded their rebuttal case Thursday after playing that video clip from jailhouse interviews Cruz did with their psychologist hoping it bolsters their contention that he wasn’t driven to kill by a mental disorder he couldn’t control, but planned his attack and chose to carry it out. Cruz’s attorneys have contended throughout the trial that his birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, causing brain dysfunctions that led to lifelong episodes of bizarre, erratic and sometimes violent conduct that culminated with the shootings.

  • Miami vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

    Miami vs North Carolina game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 6 game on Saturday, October 8