Verdict returned in Truck Park shooting: Devondre Phillips found guilty of attempted murder

BREAKING UPDATE: Jurors have reached a unanimous verdict of guilty on eight counts of attempted murder in the trial of Devondre Phillips in the October 2021 mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul. This article will be updated.

Jurors on Thursday reached a unanimous guilty verdict convicting Devondre Phillips of eight counts of attempted murder for his role in the deadly Truck Park gunfight that unfolded in October 2021 on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street.

Family members of Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander killed in the gunfire, filled one side of the courtroom and wept quietly as the verdict was read by a Ramsey County District Court judge. They then retreated to a private meeting room, declining questions.

About two hours before the verdict was read, the 12-member jury reviewed security camera videos anew on Thursday morning, witnessing again how one of the worst mass shootings in city history unfolded just outside downtown St. Paul.

The Ramsey County jury, which began deliberations just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, paused at 9 p.m. that night without reaching a verdict, and then reconvened Thursday morning asking to re-watch footage of the moments when gunfire erupted between Phillips and an alleged second shooter, Terry Lorenzo Brown.

Wiley was killed and at least 15 people were injured in the gunfight, including Phillips and Brown.

Phillips, 30, who was raised in St. Paul, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.

His trial opened Feb. 1 in downtown St. Paul. Brown, who has been charged with second-degree murder in Wiley’s death, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder, is scheduled to go on trial in early April.

Silent, black-and-white videos recorded by security cameras from various corners of the crowded Truck Park bar captured an upbeat bar scene — drinking and dancing — that turned to mayhem shortly after midnight on Oct. 10, 2021 as shots erupted, sending patrons scrambling to the floor, some with serious injuries.

Story continues

Through his attorney, John Lesch, Phillips has maintained that he acted in self-defense, firing a 9 mm handgun he had purchased for $600 earlier the same night in the Truck Park parking lot because he felt threatened.

Conflicts with Brown, Brown’s friend Jeffrey Hoffman and Allen Walker had escalated since June 2021, Phillips told the jury earlier this week, and Hoffman had approached him the night of the shooting with a gun in his waistband to say, “Caught ya, you’re dead.”

Prosecutors with the Ramsey County Attorney’s office have painted Phillips as the aggressor, noting no one had pulled a gun on him when he began firing. A claim of self-defense, they said, would require evidence he had attempted to retreat from the situation and had no other options but violence.

Related Articles