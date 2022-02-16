Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times say they got notifications on their phones that the case had been dismissed before reaching a verdict

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, speaks to the media as she exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit said they received notifications on their phones that the case was to be dismissed.

The jurors said that the notification did not in any way affect their ruling in the case.

Ultimately, the jury decided to rule against Palin after deliberations.

Jurors in Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times revealed to the court's law clerk that they saw push notifications on their phones alerting them that the case was to be dismissed before they reached their verdict, according to court documents filed on Wednesday.

According to notice filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and seen by Insider, jurors told the law clerk that the notifications did not affect their ultimate decision, in which they chose to rule against Palin.

The notice said that jurors "involuntarily" received these notifications and "repeatedly assured the Court's law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations."

