Jurors find second Truck Park shooter guilty of all charges

Jurors on Wednesday convicted Terry Brown of murder in the death of Marquisha Wiley and attempted murder for wounding other bystanders in a shootout with another gunman at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul in 2021.

Brown, 34, was found guilty of all counts against him: second-degree intentional murder, four counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 40 years in prison and will be sentenced Aug. 8.

Family members of Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander killed in the crossfire, filled one side of the courtroom and wiped away tears as the verdict was read by Ramsey County District Judge Carolina Lamas.

Fifteen people were injured in shootout at the West Seventh Street bar on Oct. 10, 2021, including Brown and the other gunman, Devondre Phillips, who fired the first shots.

A jury convicted Phillips, 31, of eight counts of attempted murder in February. His attorney also made a self-defense claim. Phillips is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Brown’s attorney, Stephen Grigsby, argued that Phillips was “the initial aggressor” — he fired first, hitting Jeffrey Hoffman, Brown’s friend, and then at Brown, who returned shots.

Grigsby said Brown didn’t know when Phillips was going to stop firing at him. He said in Tuesday’s closing arguments that Brown couldn’t run away because he was injured and, by shooting, he was “doing the only thing available to him to stop the attempted murder” against him.

Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Treye Kettwick argued at closings that requirements to meet the legal threshold of self-defense include that it can only be used by people “who act honestly and in good faith,” which Kettwick said Brown did not.

A person can use force to defend themselves or others only if they weren’t the aggressor and didn’t provoke the offense, according to instructions given to the jury.

The jurors are also supposed to consider what a “reasonable” person would do. Kettwick said a reasonable person wouldn’t see Phillips, who had shot up Brown’s car at another bar a few months earlier, and “seek a confrontation with your loaded gun and with friends who have guns.”

Kettwick argued that it didn’t matter whether Brown was aiming at Wiley — because Brown was trying to kill Phillips, his criminal intent transfers to who was shot in the process, he said.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon following 5½ days of testimony. They resumed Wednesday morning and came back with a verdict around 1:30 p.m.

