Jurors see chain of memos and meetings in trial of Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher

Jurors in the federal trial of former JEA executives Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher are seeing video clips of the two two men talking in their own words in 2019 as prosecutors establish a timeline of meetings and memos that will form the backbone of their case over the next couple of weeks.

Zahn, who was CEO, and Wannemacher, who was chief financial officer, watched from their defendant tables as the video clips played on a large courtroom screen in a kind of time warp for then and now.

The videos showed them speaking four and a half years ago to JEA board members about the utility's future while they moved closer to the pivotal July 2019 meeting when the board put JEA up for sale and approved a controversial bonus plan.

Prosecutors also introduced two pieces of evidence about that employee incentive plan that is at the heart of the fraud and conspiracy charges filed against Zahn and Wannemacher.

One document given to JEA board members in June 2019 showed the incentive plan would cost $3.4 million to $4.6 million. In contrast to that figure, a second document from the City Council Auditor's Office in November 2019 showed the cost of the "performance unit plan" would be several hundred million dollars in payments to JEA employees if the city sold the utility.

The Nov. 18, 2019, memo by City Council Auditor Kyle Billy spawned an investigation that State Attorney Melissa Nelson started and then handed off to the federal government in January 2020 with two state attorney investigators working with the FBI on the case.

John Zipperer, who was one of the state attorney investigators, testified Thursday that when he read the council auditor's memo of its findings, it showed "some people were going to get very rich off the sale of JEA."

During cross-examination, an attorney for Zahn asked Zipperer whether he knew when he saw the council auditor's memo that Zahn had already rescinded the plan in consultation with attorneys for the city's Office of General Counsel.

Zahn had written a letter on Nov. 12 to General Counsel Jason Gabriel stating JEA leadership had decided to "postpone indefinitely" implementing the long-term incentive plan. Zahn's attorney told jurors in opening arguments Wednesday that JEA explored but ultimately scrapped the plan before it ever was put into place.

Federal prosecutors allege Zahn and Wannemacher painted a dire outlook for JEA's future so they could persuade the board to seek offers from private companies while knowing a sale would enrich them by "tens of millions of dollars."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tysen Duva told jurors in opening arguments that Zahn and Wannemacher used "lies of commission" and omission to portray the incentive plan as an affordable proposition in their public presentations while they privately understood it would result in far bigger payments to them if a sale happened.

"There was a very public part of the bonus plan and there was a very secret part of the bonus plan," he said in his opening argument.

FBI agent Angela Hill, who investigated the connection between the utility's strategic planning process that lead to the sales attempt and the simultaneous creation of the bonus plan, testified for several hours Thursday as Duva introduced documents and video clips from 2018 through mid-2019.

In the video clips played Thursday, jurors heard strategic planning presentations by Zahn, Wannemacher, and former Chief Operating Officer Melissa Dykes about JEA's future outlook. Zahn talked about what happens to companies that fail to innovate in response to changing technology by using examples such as Kodak. He compared it to a frog that boils to death in slowly heated water.

At a June board meeting, Zahn and other executives presented what they called the traditional utility approach and said that in order to deal with their projection of electric sales falling 8% by 2030, JEA would have to raise its base rates by 26% over that period or opt to raise rates by 13% and eliminate its roughly $120 million a year contribution to City Hall.

Hill mainly confirmed basic information about the documents and video as Duva entered them into the court record. She is scheduled to return to the witness stand for most of the day Friday.

Earlier Friday, former JEA CEO Paul McElroy completed several hours of testimony that started Thursday as the first witness called in the case. McElroy, who was forced out as CEO in April 2018 and replaced by Zahn, testified the utility industry has challenges but JEA has been able to work through them. He said JEA was in strong financial condition when he left in 2018 and also when he returned as interim CEO in April 2020.

In the video clips shown to the jury, Wannemacher told the JEA board in May 2019 the utility was "on strong footing today" because of actions taken in prior years, but he said going forward, JEA would face falling electric sales because customers would continue to become more energy-efficient and also turn to solar power as it become affordable as purchasing electricity from JEA.

