Update: Jurors see photos of Connie Dabate's body during husband's trial

Apr. 19—VERNON — The state today continued calling state police personnel to testify about their efforts documenting evidence at the home of Richard Dabate the day his wife was killed in December 2015.

Recently retired Detective Ryan Luther returned to the stand first thing in the morning and was followed later by former Detective David Lamoureux.

During Lamoureux's testimony the jury was shown photographs of Connie Dabate's body, taken during an examination at the scene. The purpose of the search was to document the position of Connie's body, her injuries, and take photographs, Lamoureux said.

He noted that Connie was found lying on her back. She had a Fitbit on one side of her waistband, and her cellphone tucked in the other side. The pictures shown in the courtroom were of Connie's clothing, particularly where there was a hole in the stomach area, the wounds on her stomach and head, and close-up shots of her face.

The pictures of her face were taken to show that Connie's body was checked for any signs of her having been strangled. None were found, Lamoureux said. Connie's body was then placed into a body bag and transported to the chief medical examiner's office.

Luther described how a few of the items taken from the home were "fumed," which involves placing them in a special tank along with water and a chemical. After about an hour, a film is left on the item that enhances fingerprints. That process was done with the handgun found in the basement, a safe, and a basement window that was lying on the floor, Luther said.

During his cross-examination of Luther, defense lawyer Trent LaLima asked questions about the protocols state police use to protect evidence from contamination, such as wearing gloves when touching anything. Luther said he didn't see anyone touch any items without gloves.

LaLima also asked Luther about his team's collection of blood samples, specifically in an area in the basement where Dabate said the intruder stabbed him with a box cutter and there was a confrontation. Luther said detectives took four or five samples of blood in the area.

LaLima asked why they didn't take more, considering the large amount of blood in the area, and Luther responded that they took the number they felt was necessary.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

The case has become known as the "Fitbit murder" because, state police said they had determined that Connie Dabate's Fitbit device, used to track physical activity, continued to register movement for almost an hour after her husband said that she had been murdered by an intruder in their basement.

Dabate's lawyers sought to have that evidence excluded, but a judge ruled it could be introduced.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. The first witnesses were called April 5, and the trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.