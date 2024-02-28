Jurors see video of convenience store clerk's murder during the Tajmon Robinson trial

Jurors in the Tajmon Laterrance Robinson capital murder trial saw graphic security video and police photos from the robbery of a Stripes convenience store in which the clerk, Floyd Kirt, was shot and killed.

The video showed Kirt, 51, working behind the counter of the store at Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard before dawn Feb. 12, 2022. It shows a man entering the store twice. On the second occasion the man goes to the restroom and returns to request some cigarettes, then pulls a handgun and approaches Kirt behind the counter.

Murder suspect Tajmon Robinson, center, is seen with his attorneys at his trial in 30th District Court on Wednesday.

Kirt is seen pointing to a safe and heard saying, "C'mon. C'mon, man."

Then he lunges for the gun and the suspect fires three shots before Kirt collapses to the floor. Afterwards, the suspect rummages behind the counter, stepping over the body several times, and pulling out reams of lottery tickets.

Also seen is a woman customer who enters the store a short time later and finds Kirt of the floor. She used his phone to call police. The store's manager also arrives at the scene before two police officers arrive.

Former WFPD detective John Laughlin testified about the investigation of the crime scene.

Laughlin said investigators found some dropped lottery tickets and a discarded cigarette box in the vicinity of the crime. He said a surveillance photo of the suspect was released to the media in hopes of getting tips.

He said a tip led police to an address on Garfield Street in Wichita Falls on Feb. 17 where they arrested Robinson.

The trial broke for lunch before testimony about detectives' interview with Robinson was played.

The District Attorney's Office has not sought the death penalty, but by Texas law Robinson, 23, must be sentenced to life in prison without parole if he's convicted on the capital charge.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Jurors see video of store clerk's murder in the Tajmon Robinson trial